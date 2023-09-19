3-Degree Guarantee
Man shot in northwest Atlanta, police say

File - police lights(Atlanta News First)
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 7:17 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A man is recovering after being shot Monday night in northwest Atlanta.

Police said the man was shot a little before 10 p.m. on the 3000 block of Middleton Road. He was taken to an area hospital for treatment. There is no update on his condition at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation. If you have any information, contact the Atlanta Police Department at 404-658-6666. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.

