Marietta High School athlete, scholar killed in car crash

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Marietta High School community is mourning the loss of a student who was killed in a car crash.

Liv Teverino, a 16-year-old junior at Marietta High School, was killed in the crash, which happened Monday night, the Marietta City Schools superintendent said in a letter sent to parents.

Marietta police said the crash happened shortly after 5:30 p.m. on Burnt Hickory Road near Devonwood Trail. A 2016 Volvo crashed into a tree and caught fire, police said.

“Liv was a scholar, athlete, and community leader. As part of the MHS International Baccalaureate Programme and our state champion cross-country team, she embodied passion and dedication. As with everything she undertook, Liv excelled, leaving an indelible mark of excellence,” Superintendent Grant Rivera said. “Outside of school, Liv was recognized as a community leader and was chosen to be part of this year’s Cobb Youth Leadership cohort.”

On Tuesday morning, the school district gathered to support students and staff in the wake of the crash.

“Our Marietta community is resilient, and in times of adversity, we find strength in one another,” Rivera wrote in the letter.

Marietta police said the crash investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back with Atlanta News First for updates.

