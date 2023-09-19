National Voter Registration Day: Here’s how to get signed up in Georgia

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Are you registered to vote?

If not, you’ll have plenty of opportunities to get signed up on Tuesday, Sept. 19 as part of National Voter Registration Day.

The Fulton County Department of Registration and Elections Voter Education Division will visit the following locations:

WHERE ADDRESS WHEN Booker T. Washington High School 45 Whitehouse Drive SW

Atlanta, GA 30314 12 p.m. - 1:30 p.m. Northwest Library at Scotts Crossing 2489 Perry Blvd., NW

Atlanta, GA 30318 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. Milton Branch Library 855 Mayfield Road

Milton, GA 30009 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. North Atlanta High School 4111 Northside Parkway NW

Atlanta, GA 30327 12 p.m. - 3:30 p.m. Clark Atlanta University 223 James P Brawley Drive SW

Atlanta, GA 30314 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. Eden Fresh Market 3465 Main St.

College Park, GA 30337 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. - 7 p.m. MARTA - North Springs Station 7010 Peachtree Dunwoody Road

Atlanta, GA 30328 2 p.m. - 6 p.m. MARTA - Five Points Station Forsyth Street SW

Atlanta, GA 30303 2 p.m. - 6 p.m. MARTA - College Park Station 3800 Main St.

College Park, GA 30337 2 p.m. - 6 p.m. MARTA - H.E. Holmes 70 Hamilton E Holmes Dr NW

Atlanta, GA 30311 2 p.m. - 6 p.m. MARTA - Lindbergh Center 2424 Piedmont Rd NE

Atlanta, Ga 30324 2 p.m. - 6 p.m. MARTA - Doraville 6000 New Peachtree Rd

Doraville, GA 2 p.m. - 6 p.m. MARTA - Kensington 3350 Kensington Rd

Decatur, GA 30032 2 p.m. - 6 p.m.

“Every eligible Fulton County voter has the option to exercise their right to vote, and National Voter Registration Day is the right day to make sure voters will be heard at the ballot box once they have become registered voters,” the county said in a statement.

Cobb County will also have several pop-up locations throughout the county on Tuesday. They’ll host a rain or shine mega Voter Registration Drive at their Board of Elections and Registration office from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The drive will ensure voters are registered and prepared for the upcoming Nov. 7, 2023, Municipal General Election. The celebration will also feature a special appearance by their mascot, “Election Man,” music, and more information about upcoming elections.

New Georgia Project (NGP) staff and volunteers will hit the streets Tuesday to help Georgians register to vote in communities across the state—including in Albany, Athens, Atlanta, Augusta, Brunswick, Columbus, Macon, and Savannah. NGP teams will meet people where they are, from rec centers and libraries to high schools and college campuses from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The following are some key dates in Georgia if you want to vote in the next election and the runoff,

Last day to register is Oct. 11

Early voting starts on Oct. 16

Election Day for municipal elections is Nov. 7

Any runoffs will happen on Dec. 5

You can also register to vote online, register through the mail by filling out a voter registration form and mailing it to your local election office, or register to vote in person at your local election office. Click here to find your election office.

