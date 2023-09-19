Police asking for help identifying Lawrenceville armed robbery suspects

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Gwinnett County Police Department is asking for help identifying two armed robbery suspects after a man was shot and injured while taking out his trash.

The incident happened on Sept. 9 at Grove Pointe Apartments on Jimmy Carter Boulevard NW.

Police said the victim was confronted by the two suspects and was pistol-whipped in the head and shot in the leg.

One of the suspects, police said, is described as a heavy-set Black man with braids and was wearing blue shorts and a black shirt. Police said the second suspect is described as a slender Black man with a short afro and was wearing blue jeans and a black hoodie.



An incident report states witnesses told police the suspects were juveniles and were “constantly asking for money in the apartment complex.”

Anyone with information on the suspects is asked to call the Gwinnett County Police Department at (770) 513-5300, Crime Stoppers at (404) 577-8477 or can send in information online.

