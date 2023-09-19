3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Police asking for help identifying Lawrenceville armed robbery suspects

The Gwinnett County Police Department is asking for help identifying two armed robbery...
The Gwinnett County Police Department is asking for help identifying two armed robbery suspects. One of the suspects, police said, is described as a heavy-set Black man with braids and was wearing blue shorts and a black shirt. Police said the second suspect is described as a slender Black man with a short afro and was wearing blue jeans and a black hoodie.(Gwinnett County Police Department)
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 12:05 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Gwinnett County Police Department is asking for help identifying two armed robbery suspects after a man was shot and injured while taking out his trash.

The incident happened on Sept. 9 at Grove Pointe Apartments on Jimmy Carter Boulevard NW.

Police said the victim was confronted by the two suspects and was pistol-whipped in the head and shot in the leg.

One of the suspects, police said, is described as a heavy-set Black man with braids and was wearing blue shorts and a black shirt. Police said the second suspect is described as a slender Black man with a short afro and was wearing blue jeans and a black hoodie.

The Gwinnett County Police Department is asking for help identifying the suspect pictured above...
The Gwinnett County Police Department is asking for help identifying the suspect pictured above in connection to a Sept. 9 armed robbery incident.(Gwinnett County Police Department)

An incident report states witnesses told police the suspects were juveniles and were “constantly asking for money in the apartment complex.”

Anyone with information on the suspects is asked to call the Gwinnett County Police Department at (770) 513-5300, Crime Stoppers at (404) 577-8477 or can send in information online.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nine-year-old Debbie Lynn Randall, pictured left, was abducted, raped and killed on Jan. 13,...
Police ID Marietta girl’s killer of 50+ years ago
Even after getting new info, Tesla hadn’t restored the supercharging feature and they hadn’t...
Tesla blocks woman from charging her car
Javonte Forts, 38, was arrested and charged in connection to the shooting incident.
Police: Man arrested in deadly shooting after attempted break-in at his DeKalb County apartment
Muddy mess left behind after rainy weekend at Music Midtown.
Cleanup begins in Piedmont Park after a soggy Music Midtown
The deaths of three members of the Richey family – mom Felecia and sons Tison and Bentley –...
Pregnant woman, 2 sons die of carbon monoxide poisoning inside camper, officials say

Latest News

Danyel Smith
He’s in prison for the murder of his infant son. Now there’s a deal.
Georgia man declines to be released from prison
Georgia man declines to be released from prison
Clayton county's new superintendent is laying out his game plan for improving the school...
Clayton County Schools’ new superintendent lists safety as top priority in new role
Dr. Anthony Smith says a great education is always a top priority, but students can’t learn if...
New Clayton County Schools superintendent lays out game plan for improving district