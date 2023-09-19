3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Vanna White extends ‘Wheel of Fortune’ contract, staying on after Pat Sajak departs

Co-host Vanna White makes an appearance at Radio City Music Hall for a taping of Celebrity Week...
Co-host Vanna White makes an appearance at Radio City Music Hall for a taping of Celebrity Week on "Wheel of Fortune" in 2007.(AP Photo/Peter Kramer | File image)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 7:40 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Ryan Seacrest will have a familiar face helping him with his new “Wheel of Fortune” hosting duties next year.

Longtime co-host Vanna White is extending her contract with the syndicated game show.

White will stay on for two more years --- through the 2025 and 2026 seasons.

In June, longtime host Pat Sajak announced he would be leaving the show.

Seacrest has been named Sajak’s replacement and is expected to take over the hosting role in the fall of 2024.

Sajak and White have starred in the game show since its debut in 1983.

The two are the longest-running game show hosts in American television history.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nine-year-old Debbie Lynn Randall, pictured left, was abducted, raped and killed on Jan. 13,...
Police ID Marietta girl’s killer of 50+ years ago
Even after getting new info, Tesla hadn’t restored the supercharging feature and they hadn’t...
Tesla blocks woman from charging her car
Javonte Forts, 38, was arrested and charged in connection to the shooting incident.
Police: Man arrested in deadly shooting after attempted break-in at his DeKalb County apartment
Liv Teverino
Marietta High School student athlete killed in car crash
Muddy mess left behind after rainy weekend at Music Midtown.
Cleanup begins in Piedmont Park after a soggy Music Midtown

Latest News

Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb is carted off the field with an injury during the...
Nick Chubb’s hometown reacts to his season-ending leg injury
FILE — Lights illuminate Gillette Stadium before an NFL football game between the New England...
Witness said man was punched before he died at a New England Patriots game
FILE - Danny Masterson, right, and his wife Bijou Phillips arrive for closing arguments in his...
Actor Bijou Phillips files for divorce from Danny Masterson after rape convictions
Kendrick Johnson's body was found inside a rolled-up gym mat at Lowndes High School in Valdosta.
Family of Georgia teen found dead in gym mat file $1B federal lawsuit
His family filed a $1 billion lawsuit.
Family of Georgia teen found dead in gym mat file $1B federal lawsuit