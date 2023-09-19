3-Degree Guarantee
WATCH: Fayette County police ‘successfully recover’ car after chase

The chase continued for nearly 30 minutes.
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 3:57 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
FAYETTEVILLE, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Three men were arrested after a lengthy car chase where the car was “successfully recovered,” the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post.

Police said the chase began at 5:20 p.m. on Sept. 15 at the QuikTrip near Highway 85 and Corinth Road when deputies spotted a stolen vehicle.

The chase continued for nearly 30 minutes. Video shows the car spinning out and ending up in a front yard on River Mist Drive. Three men then got out and ran away on foot before being arrested before 5:50 p.m. the sheriff’s office said.

Marcus Morris, 21, Brian Reynolds, 20 and Derrick Strong, 20, have been charged with theft by receiving stolen property, fleeing and eluding law enforcement, seatbelt violations, obstruction of an officer and reckless driving, according to the sheriff’s office.

