19-year-old driver saved from near decapitation after fiery crash

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A 19-year-old driver is lucky to be alive after police say his car flipped over last Wednesday on Highway 316 around 11 p.m.

The heart-pounding rescue was captured on the police officer’s body camera.

“I told him Wednesday, God was looking out for you because looking at the damage, the scene and everything, it’s a miracle he’s alive,” said Sgt. Michael Peterson, Lawrenceville Police Department.

The Lawrenceville police officer says he tried to pull over the speeding car on the highway earlier but decided to let him go to avoid a dangerous chase.

Shortly after, Sgt. Peterson says he came upon the same car flipped over after going around 125 miles per hour and attempting to cross three lanes of the highway at once.

He says three passengers were able to escape the damaged car except for the driver, whose head was ejected through the sunroof and he couldn’t breathe.

The sergeant jumped into action lifting the 3,600-pound car with the help of a few good samaritans and other police officers.

Allin Coroian and his wife, who is a nurse, saw the car flip over multiple times before pulling over to help.

“It was God’s perfect timing for us to be there,” said Coroian.

However, neither Coroian nor the sergeant consider themselves heroes.

“I did what I had to do as a citizen who was there on site and he did what he had to do as a police officer,” said Coroian.

“At the end of the day, it’s our job. It’s what we’re here to do. We’re here to protect the citizens, drivers, and everyone in the City of Lawrenceville,” said Sgt. Peterson.

The driver, who police believe is still recovering in the hospital from some life-altering injuries, is facing multiple charges including reckless driving and speeding.

