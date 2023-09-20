3-Degree Guarantee
Acuña nears becoming 1st 40-60 player, homers twice on bobblehead night as Braves beat Phillies 9-3

Atlanta Braves' Ronald Acuna Jr. watches his solo home run in the first inning of a baseball...
Atlanta Braves' Ronald Acuna Jr. watches his solo home run in the first inning of a baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2023. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)(John Bazemore | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 10:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(AP) - Ronald Acuña Jr. homered twice on his bobblehead night and stole his 67th base, leaving him one long ball shy of becoming Major League Baseball’s first 40-60 player, and the Atlanta Braves beat the Philadelphia Phillies 9-3 on Tuesday night to stop a four-game losing streak.

Spencer Strider (18-5) increased his major league-leading wins total and struck out 11 to increase his big league-high total 270 with his 17th career double-digit strikeout game, his 11th this season.

Acuña homered on the first pitch of the game from Cristopher Sánchez (2-5) and had another solo homer off Yunior Marte in the sixth. Acuña has a Braves record 33 leadoff homers, including seven this season — three on the first pitch. Of his 205 hits this season, 51 have come in the first inning.

No player has ever had 40 homers and 60 steals in a season, much less 70 stolen bases. Fans chanted “MVP! MVP!” after Acuña singled off Michael Lorenzen in the fifth and stole second.

NL East champion Atlanta avoided what would have been its first five-game skid since September, 2017. Marcell Ozuna drove in three runs with three hits, including a two-run double in the fifth, as the Braves outhit the Phillies 13-4.

Philadelphia, while second in the NL East, leads the NL wild card race.

Phillies manager Rob Thomson said before the game he was curious to see how Braves hitters adjusted to seeing Sánchez for the second time in a week. Sánchez (2-5) allowed three runs on seven hits and one walk in four innings.

Kevin Pillar hit a two-run single in the fourth for a 3-0 lead. Ozuna hit a two-run double in a four-run fifth.

Bryce Harper hit his 19th homer in a three-run sixth.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

