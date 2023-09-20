Agriculture commissioner to give update on invasive hornet spotted in Georgia

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An invasive hornet that was recently spotted in Georgia poses a threat to the state’s honey production and native pollinators, which play a vital role in Georgia’s agriculture industry.

On Wednesday, the Georgia Department of Agriculture (GDA) will update the public on how they plan to eradicate these invasive pests.

The yellow-legged hornet (formerly called Asian hornet) was first spotted in Savannah in August by a beekeeper. He immediately notified the state.

This hornet is known for its method of hunting bees and other pollinators. These pollinators play a significant role in Georgia’s agriculture industry, the state’s main economic driver, so it is crucial that they are tracked and eradicated.

Entomologists at the University of Georgia say there is no serious threat to humans, but they still don’t know how these hornets got here or if there are more out there.

This is the first time they’ve ever been seen in the United States, according to Commissioner Tyler Harper.

“If allowed to establish in the state of Georgia and the U.S., this pest could threaten honeybee production, native pollinators, and the agricultural industry to the state of Georgia,” says Harper. “If a colony is discovered through trapping, tracking, or reporting, it will be eradicated.”

Commissioner Harper will be speaking in Atlanta Wednesday morning at 8:30 a.m. about his plan to eradicate the hornets. Atlanta News First will report on any new developments.

Learn more about yellow-legged hornets in Georgia or report a sighting by clicking here.

