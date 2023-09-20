Atlanta biscuit shop named among NYT’s top 50 restaurants in America

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Tucked in Atlanta’s Old Fourth Ward neighborhood, Bomb Biscuits has only been open for a year. But that proved long enough to catch the attention of the New York Times, which dubbed the eatery one of America’s 50 best restaurants.

Bomb Biscuits has an origin story just as unique as its famed goods. The restaurant was founded by Erika Council, who gave up her career as a software engineer to pursue her love for baking. Council was inspired by her grandmother, Mildred “Mama Dip” Council, who was a well-known soul food legend and civil rights supporter.

“When I was growing up, African-Americans could make everything from sourdough to molasses, fermented bread, and I just wanted to reflect that,” Council previously told Atlanta News First. “When I explain how I got here and what drove me to be here, it’s the African Americans that impacted my life through food and a lot of other things, ‘cause I love to eat.’”

The New York Times recommends the Glori-Fried Chicken Biscuit, a biscuit sandwich made with a chicken thigh marinated in spiced buttermilk.

“A dip in a thin, hot honey sauce is good, but the lemon-pepper version is [Council’s] love letter to Atlanta,” the newspaper said.

On social media, the restaurant said it is honored to have made the list and thanked its diners.

We’re honored to be on this list! Much love and gratitude to all y’all that dine with us each day! @nytimes 🙏🏽 Posted by Bomb Biscuit Atlanta on Tuesday, September 19, 2023

“I guess you could say it’s my passion,” Council said. “I just want to go off and teach the gospel of biscuits and biscuit baking.”

