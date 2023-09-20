Atlanta dive bar ‘The Rusty Nail’ closing after nearly 50 years

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An iconic Atlanta dive bar is closing after nearly 50 years in business.

The Rusty Nail’s last day in business is on Saturday, September 23 because the landlord is selling the property, according to a sign on the front doors.

“Everybody knows everybody, it’s the Cheers bar of this area,” longtime customer Tony Chibattone said.

The Rusty Nail is one of Atlanta’s oldest dive bars and some of their customers have been coming since 1974.

The unique building and the enormous gun-shaped smoker by the front door are eye-catching.

“I hate for things to get taken away from me,” Chibattone said. “I like the same people, all the time.”

Doug Dillard has been coming for over 20 years and has watched the neighborhood change.

Now, he said he wonders what’s coming next.

“I’ll miss it, I don’t know what the alternative is going to be either, but we will miss it,” Dillard said.

