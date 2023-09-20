3-Degree Guarantee
Atlanta Dream lose to Dallas Wings, eliminated from WNBA playoffs

Atlanta Dream guard Allisha Gray goes up for a shot in the first half of Game 2 of a...
Atlanta Dream guard Allisha Gray goes up for a shot in the first half of Game 2 of a first-round WNBA basketball playoff series against the Dallas Wings, Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)(Tony Gutierrez | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 11:58 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
(AP) - Arike Ogunbowale scored 20 points, Teaira McCowan had 12 points and 16 rebounds, and the Dallas Wings advanced to the semifinals of the WNBA playoffs after a 101-74 victory over the Atlanta Dream on Tuesday night.

The Wings won a playoff series for the first time since relocating to Dallas for the 2016 season. Dallas will play top-seeded Las Vegas on Sunday.

Dallas became the first team in WNBA history to have seven double-digit scorers in a playoff game. Satou Sabally and Awak Kuier each scored 13 points, Kalani Brown added 12, Crystal Dangerfield had 11 and Natasha Howard 10.

Rhyne Howard scored 21 points and Allisha Gray added 19 for Atlanta. Rhyne Howard, who scored 36 points in Game 1, combined for 57 points to set a WNBA record for the most points in a player’s first two playoff games.

Dallas pulled away in the second quarter by outscoring Atlanta 29-10 for a 52-34 lead. Natasha Howard made a wide open 3-pointer to cap Dallas’ 13-1 run for a 48-31 lead. Ogunbowale and Sabally combined for 24 points in the first half, and the Wings shot 50% from the field.

Dallas beat Atlanta for the fifth straight time this season, including a two-game sweep in the playoffs.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

