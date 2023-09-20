3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Busy roads in Habersham County result in 3 crashes

Wrecked BMW in Habersham County
Wrecked BMW in Habersham County(Habersham County Sheriff's Office)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 10:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HABERSHAM COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Habersham County emergency services had a busy day Tuesday after three crashes occurred in the county, according to the Habersham County Sheriff’s Office.

Overturned camper van
Overturned camper van(Habersham County Sheriff's Office)

A BMW and a camper van collided on Georgia 17 near Mill Run and the White County line before 2 p.m. Tuesday and the camper van overturned, according to police. The driver of the BMW was pulled from the wreck, as was a person in the camper van.

Three people were taken to the hospital, but all survived.

Georgia 17 remained closed between Georgia 255 and Highway 255 North until just before 5 p.m.

Habersham County emergency services did not have much time to rest as two crashes happened within minutes of each other just before 5 p.m.

SUV wreck on Alto-Mud Creek Road
SUV wreck on Alto-Mud Creek Road(Habersham County Sheriff's Office)

The sheriff’s office said an SUV and a Dollar General semi-truck collided on Georgia 365 southbound at Alto-Mud Creek Road. The semi ended up on the northbound side of the highway while the SUV ended up on the southbound side of the highway.

All lanes were reopened by 7 p.m., according to the sheriff’s office.

Rock Road wreck
Rock Road wreck(Habersham County Sheriff's Office)

On the other end of the county, units responded to a wreck on Georgia 365 at Rock Road just before 5:30 p.m.

There were no fatalities in any of the crashes. Multiple people were injured in total and taken to the hospital.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nine-year-old Debbie Lynn Randall, pictured left, was abducted, raped and killed on Jan. 13,...
Police ID Marietta girl’s killer of 50+ years ago
Even after getting new info, Tesla hadn’t restored the supercharging feature and they hadn’t...
Tesla blocks woman from charging her car
Javonte Forts, 38, was arrested and charged in connection to the shooting incident.
Police: Man arrested in deadly shooting after attempted break-in at his DeKalb County apartment
Liv Teverino
Marietta High School student athlete killed in car crash
Muddy mess left behind after rainy weekend at Music Midtown.
Cleanup begins in Piedmont Park after a soggy Music Midtown

Latest News

Experts say sexual predators are getting more creative targeting kids online.
FBI sees increase in online child sextortion crimes in Atlanta, warns parents
Generic Red and Blue police Lights
Woman faces charges after stealing ambulance, Monroe County Sheriff’s Office says
FBI Atlanta Special Agent Thomas McAfee told Atlanta News First says they’ve seen a 700%...
FBI sees increase in online child sextortion crimes in Atlanta, warns parents
Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb is carted off the field with an injury during the...
Nick Chubb’s hometown reacts to his season-ending leg injury