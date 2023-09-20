Busy roads in Habersham County result in 3 crashes

HABERSHAM COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Habersham County emergency services had a busy day Tuesday after three crashes occurred in the county, according to the Habersham County Sheriff’s Office.

Overturned camper van (Habersham County Sheriff's Office)

A BMW and a camper van collided on Georgia 17 near Mill Run and the White County line before 2 p.m. Tuesday and the camper van overturned, according to police. The driver of the BMW was pulled from the wreck, as was a person in the camper van.

Three people were taken to the hospital, but all survived.

Georgia 17 remained closed between Georgia 255 and Highway 255 North until just before 5 p.m.

Habersham County emergency services did not have much time to rest as two crashes happened within minutes of each other just before 5 p.m.

SUV wreck on Alto-Mud Creek Road (Habersham County Sheriff's Office)

The sheriff’s office said an SUV and a Dollar General semi-truck collided on Georgia 365 southbound at Alto-Mud Creek Road. The semi ended up on the northbound side of the highway while the SUV ended up on the southbound side of the highway.

All lanes were reopened by 7 p.m., according to the sheriff’s office.

Rock Road wreck (Habersham County Sheriff's Office)

On the other end of the county, units responded to a wreck on Georgia 365 at Rock Road just before 5:30 p.m.

There were no fatalities in any of the crashes. Multiple people were injured in total and taken to the hospital.

