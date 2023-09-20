Clark Atlanta University students headed to Paris for Fashion Week

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - It certainly was a dream come true for two Clark Atlanta University students. They were honored by Fulton County with a trip of a lifetime.

Adversity never stopped Amari Franklin from pursuing her passion.

“I was shot at while leaving my job. That is why I’m in the chair I’m in now,” said Franklin.

The injury happened two years ago, but she always knew she would never give up on fashion.

“I’ve used my pain to turn into my passion and it’s pushed me to go higher and higher,” said Franklin.

Franklin is a fashion student at Clark Atlanta. After applying, she and her colleague, Ficara Akins were hand-picked by the Fulton County Department of Arts and Culture to go to Paris to learn from the best.

“I will be writing down everything that they say, listening and making sure that I’m catching everything,” said Akins.

Fulton County commissioners stood by their side in a special send-off on Wednesday. The students will embark on a 10-day journey, and come back armed with knowledge and inspiration.

“I will push them even further when they come back. This doesn’t stop just because you went to Paris. That’s cute and all that. But you going to come back here and work,” said BJ Arnett, interim chair of the Department of Art and Fashion at Clark Atlanta University.

The sendoff represents a huge commitment the county has in making sure students can chase after their dreams. They hope the program grows from here.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.