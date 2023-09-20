3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

County leaders to discuss proposal to temporarily relocate Fulton inmates

Plan would relieve overcrowding, sending inmates to facilities hundreds of miles from Atlanta
There’s a new push to solve a major problem in Atlanta's criminal justice system - and that's overcrowding at the Fulton County Jail.
By Rebekka Schramm
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 8:15 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Fulton County commissioners are scheduled to hear a presentation Wednesday on a proposal to temporarily transfer hundreds of inmates from the county jail in Atlanta to two facilities located hundreds of miles away.

The proposal is a potential solution to severe overcrowding at the jail, which is currently under review by the U.S. Justice Department. Fulton County leaders have expressed a need to transfer 1,000 inmates to other facilities to have a more manageable population.

RELATED | Fulton County considers moving hundreds of inmates after 10th jail death this year

Options include the D. Ray James facility in Folkston, Georgia, and the Tallahatchie County Correctional Facility in Mississippi. Folkston is located in South Georgia and is roughly 288 miles from Atlanta. The Mississippi facility is about 400 miles from Atlanta.

This is a developing story. Check back with Atlanta News First for updates.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Liv Teverino
Marietta High School student athlete killed in car crash
Kendrick Johnson's body was found inside a rolled-up gym mat at Lowndes High School in Valdosta.
Family of Georgia teen found dead in gym mat file $1B federal lawsuit
Nine-year-old Debbie Lynn Randall, pictured left, was abducted, raped and killed on Jan. 13,...
Police ID Marietta girl’s killer of 50+ years ago
Even after getting new info, Tesla hadn’t restored the supercharging feature and they hadn’t...
Tesla blocks woman from charging her car
Danyel Smith
He’s in prison for the murder of his infant son. Now there’s a deal.

Latest News

Kenzie Brooks
Gwinnett Co. friends take over Tennessee hotel after front desk left unattended for hours
FILE - Walmart sign. (AP Photo/Alan Diaz, File)
Several metro Atlanta Walmart stores will now close earlier
Yellow-Legged Hornet
Agriculture commissioner to give update on invasive hornet spotted in Georgia
Late night trips to Walmart are coming to an end for some metro Atlanta shoppers.
Several metro Atlanta Walmart stores will now close earlier