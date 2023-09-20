County leaders to discuss proposal to temporarily relocate Fulton inmates

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Fulton County commissioners are scheduled to hear a presentation Wednesday on a proposal to temporarily transfer hundreds of inmates from the county jail in Atlanta to two facilities located hundreds of miles away.

The proposal is a potential solution to severe overcrowding at the jail, which is currently under review by the U.S. Justice Department. Fulton County leaders have expressed a need to transfer 1,000 inmates to other facilities to have a more manageable population.

Options include the D. Ray James facility in Folkston, Georgia, and the Tallahatchie County Correctional Facility in Mississippi. Folkston is located in South Georgia and is roughly 288 miles from Atlanta. The Mississippi facility is about 400 miles from Atlanta.

This is a developing story. Check back with Atlanta News First for updates.

