3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Falcons prep for first road test in Detroit

Atlanta start 2-0 for the first time since 2017
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Jeff Okudah (1) runs a drill during the NFL football team's training...
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Jeff Okudah (1) runs a drill during the NFL football team's training camp, Saturday, July 29, 2023, in Flowery Branch, Ga. (AP Photo/Alex Slitz)(Alex Slitz | AP)
By Baillie Burmaster
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 2:01 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Atlanta Falcons are 2-0 and will face their first road test of the season in the Lions on Sunday in Detroit at Ford Field.

The Dirty Birds are coming off a come from behind win to beat the Packers, 25-24.

Head coach Arthur Smith is well aware of the task at hand and the environment his team is walking into Sunday.

Smith also added that cornerback Jeff Okudah, running back Cordarrelle Patterson and linebacker Troy Anderson will all practice this week and see how they feel for Sunday.

Assistant head coach Jerry Gray also spoke to media and explained that this defense is purely focused on winning games and how they do that. Gray added that the win over the Packers is a bigger deal than what the average fan may think.

Kickoff for this game is set for 1 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Liv Teverino
Marietta High School student athlete killed in car crash
Kendrick Johnson's body was found inside a rolled-up gym mat at Lowndes High School in Valdosta.
Family of Georgia teen found dead in gym mat file $1B federal lawsuit
Kenzie Brooks
Gwinnett Co. friends take over Tennessee hotel after front desk left unattended for hours
Nine-year-old Debbie Lynn Randall, pictured left, was abducted, raped and killed on Jan. 13,...
Police ID Marietta girl’s killer of 50+ years ago
Danyel Smith
DA offers plea to man convicted of killing his infant son. But there’s a catch.

Latest News

Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson (7) runs against Green Bay Packers running back AJ...
Falcons are in rare territory with a 2-0 start. Rookie Bijan Robinson leads the way
Atlanta Falcons place kicker Younghoe Koo, of South Korea, (6) kicks the game-winning field...
Robinson shines, Koo kicks winning field goal as Falcons rally past Packers 25-24
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder (9) runs a drill during the NFL football team's...
Ridder feels “a lot less anxiety” ahead of week one start
Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith watches during the the team's NFL minicamp football...
Falcons roster set ahead of regular season start next week