Falcons prep for first road test in Detroit

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Atlanta Falcons are 2-0 and will face their first road test of the season in the Lions on Sunday in Detroit at Ford Field.

#Falcons HC Arthur Smith said Jeff Okudah and Cordarelle Patterson will practice today and see how they feel as the week progresses #DirtyBirds — Baillie Burmaster (@baillie_burm) September 20, 2023

The Dirty Birds are coming off a come from behind win to beat the Packers, 25-24.

Head coach Arthur Smith is well aware of the task at hand and the environment his team is walking into Sunday.

Smith also added that cornerback Jeff Okudah, running back Cordarrelle Patterson and linebacker Troy Anderson will all practice this week and see how they feel for Sunday.

Assistant head coach Jerry Gray also spoke to media and explained that this defense is purely focused on winning games and how they do that. Gray added that the win over the Packers is a bigger deal than what the average fan may think.

Falcons asst. HC Jerry Gray said the Lions' offense is built on explosive plays. If they limit them, keep things in front of them, they have a chance to win. If not -- then Gray said Detroit can run anything in its offense & run teams out of the building. — Michael Rothstein (@mikerothstein) September 20, 2023

Kickoff for this game is set for 1 p.m.

