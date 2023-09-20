Family speaks out about toddler murdered by father in Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - More than 24 hours after the killing of a four-year-old and the shooting of his mother, Columbus police have found and arrested the suspect – the child’s father.

After a Monday morning shooting at Liberty Commons Apartments in south Columbus, four-year-old Jacquese Walker, Jr.’s aunt, Marjae Connerly, mourns his death and prays for a miracle for her sister who survived the shooting.

Police presence on North Lumpkin Road in Columbus (Source: WTVM)

“She told me that he had a gun, and he threatened her before,” said Connerly.

Walker, Jr.’s aunt added that her nephew loved his mother, Marshame Bolden and loved basketball. She says she had dreams of being an athlete, but never did he dream his life would be cut short at the hands of his own father and his mother would be lying in a hospital bed, fighting for her life.

Jacquese, Jr. and mother Marshame Boldeb (Source: Marjae Connerly)

“I want him to rot in jail. That’s what I want,” the aunt expressed.

Columbus police say 35-year-old Jacquese Walker, Sr. is accused of killing his son and shooting the child’s mother. Why he turned the gun on the mother and son is still unclear, but what is clear is the pain this accused killer has caused the family.

Jacquese A. Walker, Sr. (Source: Columbus Police Department)

He [Walker, Sr.] always hated every time my sister was happy, and that’s the main reason he probably shot the baby. Because that baby loved my sister,” said Connerly.

According to police, shortly after the Monday morning shooting, Walker, Sr. crashed into another car on Morris Road, and police had been searching for him since.

On the evening of Sept. 19, after an almost 36-hour manhunt, Walker, Sr. was arrested and taken to the Muscogee County Jail, where he is scheduled for a preliminary court hearing on Sept. 21 at 9 a.m.

Jacquese Walker, Sr. (Source: Columbus Police Department)

Jacquese Walker, Sr. arrived at Muscogee County Jail hours after his capture (Source: WTVM)

As for the child’s mother, Marshama Bolden, the family says she remains in the hospital in critical condition. Anyone who would like to assist the family in paying for four-year-old Jacquese Jr.’s service can donate to a GoFundMe set up by his aunt and family.

