FBI sees increase in online child sextortion crimes in Atlanta, warns parents

CHAMBLEE, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The FBI is warning the public of violent online groups deliberately targeting minor victims on publicly available messaging platforms to extort them into recording or live-streaming acts of self-harm and producing child sexual abuse material (CSAM).

According to the FBI, these groups use threats, blackmail, and manipulation to control the victims into recording or live-streaming self-harm, sexually explicit acts, and/or suicide; the footage is then circulated among members to extort victims further and exert control over them.

FBI Atlanta Special Agent Thomas McAfee told Atlanta News First says they’ve seen a 700% increase in these types of crimes in Metro Atlanta since 2021.

“I know that there’s probably another 600 to 700 percent that go unreported,” McAfee said. “Some of the harassment goes to the point where some of these individuals attempt suicide.”

Recently, Michigan teenager Jordan DeMay took his own life after allegedly being extorted online by 3 Nigerian men. His mom spoke with our Gray television station in Saginaw, Michigan.

“By us sharing his story wherever we can, it’s going to continue to save lives,” DeMay’s mother said.

McAfee says the “bad actors” are often overseas and are targeting kids between 8 and 17 years old. He says many of the victims are minorities or part of the LGBTQ community.

If you or your child is a victim of this type of crime, you can report it to the FBI HERE.

McAfee encourages parents to look for any changes in their child’s behavior and monitor their social media posts.

“Make sure they don’t have secret accounts like hidden Instagrams, hidden Snapchats. You really have to take an active role in your child’s online life,” McAfee said.

