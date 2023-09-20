3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Firefighters battle enormous blaze near Atlanta gas station

By Hope Dean
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 11:23 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Parts of the road are on fire near a southwest Atlanta gas station.

The fire erupted near a Chevron at 2049 Sylvan Road. The westbound lanes of Highway 166 have been shut down, according to the fire department.

The fire appears to have burned out a car, leaving a shell on the road.

The fire erupted near a Chevron at 2049 Sylvan Road.

This is a developing story. Check back with Atlanta News First as we learn more.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Liv Teverino
Marietta High School student athlete killed in car crash
Kendrick Johnson's body was found inside a rolled-up gym mat at Lowndes High School in Valdosta.
Family of Georgia teen found dead in gym mat file $1B federal lawsuit
Nine-year-old Debbie Lynn Randall, pictured left, was abducted, raped and killed on Jan. 13,...
Police ID Marietta girl’s killer of 50+ years ago
Even after getting new info, Tesla hadn’t restored the supercharging feature and they hadn’t...
Tesla blocks woman from charging her car
Danyel Smith
DA offers plea to man convicted of killing his infant son. But there’s a catch.

Latest News

Massive fire breaks out along busy road near gas station
Massive fire breaks out along busy road near gas station
Earnest Ferguson
‘Blessed’: Navy veteran from Georgia gets life-saving transplant
Gwinnett County police have arrested 18 people for illegal gambling, they said.
Gwinnett police arrest 18 people for illegal gambling, search for 3 others
MLP Tournament comes to Atlanta
Cobb tennis pro turned pickleball coach explains why the sport is so popular