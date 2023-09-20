Firefighters battle enormous blaze near Atlanta gas station
Sep. 20, 2023
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Parts of the road are on fire near a southwest Atlanta gas station.
The fire erupted near a Chevron at 2049 Sylvan Road. The westbound lanes of Highway 166 have been shut down, according to the fire department.
The fire appears to have burned out a car, leaving a shell on the road.
This is a developing story. Check back with Atlanta News First as we learn more.
