Firefighters battle enormous blaze near Atlanta gas station

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Parts of the road are on fire near a southwest Atlanta gas station.

The fire erupted near a Chevron at 2049 Sylvan Road. The westbound lanes of Highway 166 have been shut down, according to the fire department.

The fire appears to have burned out a car, leaving a shell on the road.

The fire erupted near a Chevron at 2049 Sylvan Road.

This is a developing story. Check back with Atlanta News First as we learn more.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.