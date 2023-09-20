First Alert Forecast: Another cool morning ahead of a mostly cloudy and warm afternoon

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -

You might want to grab a light jacket if you live in the suburbs this morning as temperatures will generally be in the upper 50s to low 60s. Inside the perimeter, temperatures will hover in the mid 60s.

We will start the day with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies, but expect clouds to gradually increase through the afternoon.

Highs today will climb into the upper 70s to low 80s, and we will again be rain free through the day.

Through the rest of the work and school week, highs will stay in the low 80s with morning lows in the low to mid 60s.

The weekend looks wonderful with the dry, comfy forecast continuing.

We will have a slightly unsettled pattern kick off next week, with rain chances returning starting Monday.

Highs will rise into upper 70s to low 80s this afternoon (ANF)

Dry and warm the next few days with cool mornings. Next rain chance returns come the start of next week. (ANF)

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.