3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

First Alert Forecast: Another cool morning ahead of a mostly cloudy and warm afternoon

Highs will again climb into the upper 70s to low 80s
By Courteney Jacobazzi and Rodney Harris
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 4:26 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -

You might want to grab a light jacket if you live in the suburbs this morning as temperatures will generally be in the upper 50s to low 60s. Inside the perimeter, temperatures will hover in the mid 60s.

We will start the day with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies, but expect clouds to gradually increase through the afternoon.

Highs today will climb into the upper 70s to low 80s, and we will again be rain free through the day.

Through the rest of the work and school week, highs will stay in the low 80s with morning lows in the low to mid 60s.

The weekend looks wonderful with the dry, comfy forecast continuing.

We will have a slightly unsettled pattern kick off next week, with rain chances returning starting Monday.

Highs will rise into upper 70s to low 80s this afternoon
Highs will rise into upper 70s to low 80s this afternoon(ANF)
Dry and warm the next few days with cool mornings. Next rain chance returns come the start of...
Dry and warm the next few days with cool mornings. Next rain chance returns come the start of next week.(ANF)

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Liv Teverino
Marietta High School student athlete killed in car crash
Kendrick Johnson's body was found inside a rolled-up gym mat at Lowndes High School in Valdosta.
Family of Georgia teen found dead in gym mat file $1B federal lawsuit
Nine-year-old Debbie Lynn Randall, pictured left, was abducted, raped and killed on Jan. 13,...
Police ID Marietta girl’s killer of 50+ years ago
Even after getting new info, Tesla hadn’t restored the supercharging feature and they hadn’t...
Tesla blocks woman from charging her car
Danyel Smith
He’s in prison for the murder of his infant son. Now there’s a deal.

Latest News

First Alert Forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Another gorgeous day on tap for Wednesday
Watching the southeast coastline for possible development over the next week
First Alert | Beautiful weather dominates the forecast
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: Dry and comfortable weather continues
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Amazing weather all week
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Amazing weather all week