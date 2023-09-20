Grand jurors in Trump Georgia indictment can be questioned by attorneys

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Fulton County judge overseeing the massive racketeering trial of the nation’s 45th president and 18 of his allies ruled late Tuesday that lawyers for two of those defendants can interview the grand jurors who handed up the historic indictments.

Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee’s ruling allows attorneys for Sidney Powell and Kenneth Chesebro - two of 19 co-defendants named in District Attorney Fani Willis’ indictment of former President Donald Trump - to question the grand jurors in the case. McAfee said the interviews with the grand jurors would be voluntary and conducted within court guidelines.

“The Court will guide and maintain oversight over these interviews,” McAfee’s ruling said, and questions to the grand jurors must be submitted within the next three days.

Both Powell and Chesebro have filed motions to have a speedy trial, one that is set to begin on Oct. 23.

Willis had been seeking to try all of the co-defendants in one trial, an effort that was brought to a screeching halt last week when McAfee agreed to allow Powell and Chesebro to be tried separately from the others named in Willis’ indictment.

Chesebro and Powell are both former Trump campaign attorneys.

Trump himself has asked the court to dismiss several criminal charges against him in the Georgia 2020 election interference case. Last week, Trump’s recently appointed Georgia attorney, Steven Sadow, filed the motions, which seem to indicate Trump wants to adopt the legal arguments his racketeering co-defendants Rudy Giuliani, Chesebro and Ray Smith have already made in court filings.

