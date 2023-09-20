Gwinnett Co. friends take over Tennessee hotel after front desk left unattended for hours

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A hotel takeover is going viral on TikTok. It captures three Gwinnett County friends working the front desk at La Quinta Inn in Nashville, Tennessee. They said the hotel was left empty for hours.

On Sept. 13, around 5 a.m., Aaron Howard, Kenzie Brooks, and Noorain Dobani went to the hotel to check in to celebrate Howard’s 28th birthday. They were in the city for an Arctic Monkeys concert but walked into the unexpected.

“It was empty. There was one housekeeper walking around and I tried to speak with her about what was going on, but her English wasn’t very good so I pulled up Google Translate and she said the last time she saw an employee was at 4:30, and we waited for about 30 minutes and that’s when the lady came downstairs screaming and the police showed up and I had the police’s permission to do what we had to do,” Brooks said.

Brown said after growing tired and exhausted, that’s when they stepped in, after asking the police this question.

“We’re exhausted, can we just go behind the counter and try to check ourselves in since no one works here right now. He said listen, you guys already have a reservation, “I’m leaving, do whatever you have to do,” Brown said.

The trio said during this time people were complaining about money being taken off of their cards.

“I think my favorite one was with Noorain. The woman that was losing $600 dollars off her card and screaming in the lobby,” Howard said.

They started working the front desk answering phones and complaints.

“We’re so used to answering phones. Phones were ringing off the hook and it started getting kind of annoying. So we answered the phones, handle a lot of customer complaints. People that were checking out,” Howard said. “It got to be around 6:12, and the lobby started to fill up with customers saying where’s our breakfast. They were looking at us like we work there. We have our bags, our normal clothes on and we’re like okay, we’ve got breakfast. We got you. We’re going to do it,” Howard said.

He said Brooks found the keys in a safe left open, which allowed them to serve breakfast.

“The safe was left open and the keys were in there, so we opened up the kitchen and we do breakfast,” Howard said.

They worked the desk for nearly four hours, before a general manager from a Holiday Inn came in, to help. According to our sister station WSMV, that Holiday Inn is also run Wyndham Hotels. The friends said the worker helped them get into a room, but they walked into another surprise.

“He gives us the room key to that one. In that system it said it was available. We went up to the room, open the door and naked elderly lady inside the room,” Brooks said. “We walked away just in pure shock,” she said.

In response to the entire situation, Wyndham Hotels told our partners at WSMV, that the situation was caused when an employee left their shift in the early morning hours without notifying management. They said the employee is no longer at the hotel.

Part of a statement from Wyndham Hotels said, that the “unfortunate and unexpected situation ... in no way reflects our brand values or the great experiences our franchisees strive to deliver for guests each and every day.”

Officials also told our partners that hotel management is “working to address and make right any concerns from impacted guests, including the three individuals at the center of the story.”

Meanwhile, while the friends are laughing about the situation now, they said the whole ordeal was unforgettable.

“Definitely an unforgettable experience. I don’t know. It’s just the funniest things happen at the weirdest times possible,” Dobani said. “That was just the weirdest experience we could ever do and to run a hotel and we didn’t even know anything that was probably the funniest thing ever,” he said.

“Hotel heroes. Maybe we will do like a Netflix hotel rescue or something. How fun would that be,” Brooks said.

The group was able to get something out of the experience.

“So, Wyndham Rewards reached out and they were so sweet. They were so thankful. They were like you guys didn’t have to step up like you did. We’re so happy that you did and he ended up giving us 180,000 rewards points to split between all three of us,” Brooks said.

That’s about three to seven nights for free for each of the individuals.

