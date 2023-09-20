Gwinnett police arrest 18 people for illegal gambling, search for 3 others
DULUTH, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Eighteen people have been arrested for illegal gambling after police searched a business in unincorporated Duluth, according to Gwinnett County police.
On Sept. 11, officers from multiple units — including vice, narcotics, and gang alongside a SWAT team — searched through Royal Flush Bar and Grill off Pleasant Hill Road. Five employees were taken into custody for commercial gambling, and 13 customers were arrested for gambling, according to police.
Officers also seized more than $50,000 in cash, along with “gambling-related paraphernalia,” police said.
Arrest warrants have been issued for the business’ three owners: 56-year-old Michael Kim from Duluth, 52-year-old Ingram Boykins from Lawrenceville, and 56-year-old Robert Utes from Jefferson.
Those arrested are:
- Jennia Washington Hicks, 42, from Atlanta – Commercial Gambling
- Almena Denise Mccall, 47, from Forest Park – Commercial Gambling
- Joseph Flauta, 58, from Lawrenceville – Commercial Gambling
- Victoria Sue Um, 38, from Buford – Commercial Gambling
- Lamech Thomas, 21, from Jonesboro – Commercial Gambling
- James Walter Leverette, 45, from Atlanta – Gambling
- Barrington Ricardo Anderson, 41, from Columbia, South Carolina – Gambling
- Robert Alexander Hill, 44, from Lagrange – Gambling
- John Psomiadis, 66, from Atlanta – Gambling
- Duc Thanh Le, 25, from Norcross – Gambling
- Ayotunde Olufemi Dennis, 38, from Atlanta – Gambling
- Ramsey Poyner Jones, 54, from Chamblee – Gambling
- Vincent Mitchell Viani, 39, from Yantic, Connecticut – Gambling
- Yongrui Liu, 36, from West Covina, California – Gambling
- Hyungi Lee, 34, from Duluth – Gambling
- Anthony Eli Brown, 55, from Dacula – Gambling
- Ho Son, 49, from Acworth – Gambling
- Gao Jie Guangie, 52, from Duluth – Gambling
Police ask anyone with information to contact detectives at (770) 513-5300. You can also anonymously contact Crime Stoppers by calling (404) 577-TIPS (8477) or submitting a tip online. Tipsters may receive a cash award for information leading to an arrest and indictment.
