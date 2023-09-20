Gwinnett police arrest 18 people for illegal gambling, search for 3 others

DULUTH, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Eighteen people have been arrested for illegal gambling after police searched a business in unincorporated Duluth, according to Gwinnett County police.

On Sept. 11, officers from multiple units — including vice, narcotics, and gang alongside a SWAT team — searched through Royal Flush Bar and Grill off Pleasant Hill Road. Five employees were taken into custody for commercial gambling, and 13 customers were arrested for gambling, according to police.

Officers also seized more than $50,000 in cash, along with “gambling-related paraphernalia,” police said.

Arrest warrants have been issued for the business’ three owners: 56-year-old Michael Kim from Duluth, 52-year-old Ingram Boykins from Lawrenceville, and 56-year-old Robert Utes from Jefferson.

Those arrested are:

Jennia Washington Hicks, 42, from Atlanta – Commercial Gambling

Almena Denise Mccall, 47, from Forest Park – Commercial Gambling

Joseph Flauta, 58, from Lawrenceville – Commercial Gambling

Victoria Sue Um, 38, from Buford – Commercial Gambling

Lamech Thomas, 21, from Jonesboro – Commercial Gambling

James Walter Leverette, 45, from Atlanta – Gambling

Barrington Ricardo Anderson, 41, from Columbia, South Carolina – Gambling

Robert Alexander Hill, 44, from Lagrange – Gambling

John Psomiadis, 66, from Atlanta – Gambling

Duc Thanh Le, 25, from Norcross – Gambling

Ayotunde Olufemi Dennis, 38, from Atlanta – Gambling

Ramsey Poyner Jones, 54, from Chamblee – Gambling

Vincent Mitchell Viani, 39, from Yantic, Connecticut – Gambling

Yongrui Liu, 36, from West Covina, California – Gambling

Hyungi Lee, 34, from Duluth – Gambling

Anthony Eli Brown, 55, from Dacula – Gambling

Ho Son, 49, from Acworth – Gambling

Gao Jie Guangie, 52, from Duluth – Gambling

Police ask anyone with information to contact detectives at (770) 513-5300. You can also anonymously contact Crime Stoppers by calling (404) 577-TIPS (8477) or submitting a tip online. Tipsters may receive a cash award for information leading to an arrest and indictment.

