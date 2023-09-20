3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Gwinnett police arrest 18 people for illegal gambling, search for 3 others

Gwinnett County police have arrested 18 people for illegal gambling, they said.
Gwinnett County police have arrested 18 people for illegal gambling, they said.(Gwinnett County Police Department)
By Hope Dean
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DULUTH, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Eighteen people have been arrested for illegal gambling after police searched a business in unincorporated Duluth, according to Gwinnett County police.

On Sept. 11, officers from multiple units — including vice, narcotics, and gang alongside a SWAT team — searched through Royal Flush Bar and Grill off Pleasant Hill Road. Five employees were taken into custody for commercial gambling, and 13 customers were arrested for gambling, according to police.

Officers also seized more than $50,000 in cash, along with “gambling-related paraphernalia,” police said.

Arrest warrants have been issued for the business’ three owners: 56-year-old Michael Kim from Duluth, 52-year-old Ingram Boykins from Lawrenceville, and 56-year-old Robert Utes from Jefferson.

Those arrested are:

  • Jennia Washington Hicks, 42, from Atlanta – Commercial Gambling
  • Almena Denise Mccall, 47, from Forest Park – Commercial Gambling
  • Joseph Flauta, 58, from Lawrenceville – Commercial Gambling
  • Victoria Sue Um, 38, from Buford – Commercial Gambling
  • Lamech Thomas, 21, from Jonesboro – Commercial Gambling
  • James Walter Leverette, 45, from Atlanta – Gambling
  • Barrington Ricardo Anderson, 41, from Columbia, South Carolina – Gambling
  • Robert Alexander Hill, 44, from Lagrange – Gambling
  • John Psomiadis, 66, from Atlanta – Gambling
  • Duc Thanh Le, 25, from Norcross – Gambling
  • Ayotunde Olufemi Dennis, 38, from Atlanta – Gambling
  • Ramsey Poyner Jones, 54, from Chamblee – Gambling
  • Vincent Mitchell Viani, 39, from Yantic, Connecticut – Gambling
  • Yongrui Liu, 36, from West Covina, California – Gambling
  • Hyungi Lee, 34, from Duluth – Gambling
  • Anthony Eli Brown, 55, from Dacula – Gambling
  • Ho Son, 49, from Acworth – Gambling
  • Gao Jie Guangie, 52, from Duluth – Gambling

Police ask anyone with information to contact detectives at (770) 513-5300. You can also anonymously contact Crime Stoppers by calling (404) 577-TIPS (8477) or submitting a tip online. Tipsters may receive a cash award for information leading to an arrest and indictment.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Liv Teverino
Marietta High School student athlete killed in car crash
Kendrick Johnson's body was found inside a rolled-up gym mat at Lowndes High School in Valdosta.
Family of Georgia teen found dead in gym mat file $1B federal lawsuit
Nine-year-old Debbie Lynn Randall, pictured left, was abducted, raped and killed on Jan. 13,...
Police ID Marietta girl’s killer of 50+ years ago
Even after getting new info, Tesla hadn’t restored the supercharging feature and they hadn’t...
Tesla blocks woman from charging her car
Danyel Smith
DA offers plea to man convicted of killing his infant son. But there’s a catch.

Latest News

Massive fire breaks out along busy road near gas station
Massive fire breaks out along busy road near gas station
Gas station fire
Firefighters battle enormous blaze near Atlanta gas station
Earnest Ferguson
‘Blessed’: Navy veteran from Georgia gets life-saving transplant
MLP Tournament comes to Atlanta
Cobb tennis pro turned pickleball coach explains why the sport is so popular