Hall County sheriff releases ‘entire unedited video’ of man’s arrest who filed lawsuit
GAINESVILLE, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A metro Atlanta sheriff’s office named in a lawsuit by a man who was injured while in their custody has responded and released their own footage of the incident at the center of the complaint.
On Wednesday, the Hall County Sheriff’s Office released a statement and body camera footage after Dewon Greer filed a lawsuit. Greer filed a 29-page federal lawsuit claiming Hall County jail staff used excessive force and that others failed to intervene after he was injured while in custody.
RELATED: Man dropped on face while in custody files federal lawsuit against Hall County
Sheriff Gerald Couch said Wednesday there is “another side to what the attorneys of Dewon Greer are alleging.”
The sheriff’s office said Greer was arrested on Sept. 17, 2021 on traffic charges and was booked into Hall County Jail.
“The arresting trooper requested assistance removing Mr. Greer from his patrol car upon arriving at the jail because Mr. Greer was being extremely belligerent,” Couch said in a statement. “During the booking process, Mr. Greer did sustain an injury; however, none of the jailers involved had any ill will or any intent to cause an injury. Mr. Greer failed to follow lawful commands to get on his knees so his handcuffs could be safely removed. Since he failed to comply, the jailers were trying to place Mr. Greer in a prone position to remove his handcuffs. During this process, Mr. Greer fell forward causing a laceration to his left eye.”
On Tuesday, Greer said he was arrested for not paying child support despite showing proof he paid. Greer admitted to voicing his frustrations during the incident at the jail but he said he was compliant the whole time.
“The edited footage made public by Mr. Greer and his attorneys does not tell the entire story. I made the decision to release the entire unedited video in order to be totally transparent and accountable to the public I serve,” said Couch. “The complete video shows this was an unintentional incident that could have easily been prevented had Mr. Greer simply complied with the officers’ instructions. While this is an unfortunate incident, it was not an egregious assault on an inmate as some in our own community have alleged.”
The Hall County Sheriff’s Office released the following video. The video contains graphic language and may contain graphic content.
Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.