Hall County sheriff releases ‘entire unedited video’ of man’s arrest who filed lawsuit

GAINESVILLE, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A metro Atlanta sheriff’s office named in a lawsuit by a man who was injured while in their custody has responded and released their own footage of the incident at the center of the complaint.

On Wednesday, the Hall County Sheriff’s Office released a statement and body camera footage after Dewon Greer filed a lawsuit. Greer filed a 29-page federal lawsuit claiming Hall County jail staff used excessive force and that others failed to intervene after he was injured while in custody.

RELATED: Man dropped on face while in custody files federal lawsuit against Hall County

Sheriff Gerald Couch said Wednesday there is “another side to what the attorneys of Dewon Greer are alleging.”

The sheriff’s office said Greer was arrested on Sept. 17, 2021 on traffic charges and was booked into Hall County Jail.

“The arresting trooper requested assistance removing Mr. Greer from his patrol car upon arriving at the jail because Mr. Greer was being extremely belligerent,” Couch said in a statement. “During the booking process, Mr. Greer did sustain an injury; however, none of the jailers involved had any ill will or any intent to cause an injury. Mr. Greer failed to follow lawful commands to get on his knees so his handcuffs could be safely removed. Since he failed to comply, the jailers were trying to place Mr. Greer in a prone position to remove his handcuffs. During this process, Mr. Greer fell forward causing a laceration to his left eye.”

On Tuesday, Greer said he was arrested for not paying child support despite showing proof he paid. Greer admitted to voicing his frustrations during the incident at the jail but he said he was compliant the whole time.

“The edited footage made public by Mr. Greer and his attorneys does not tell the entire story. I made the decision to release the entire unedited video in order to be totally transparent and accountable to the public I serve,” said Couch. “The complete video shows this was an unintentional incident that could have easily been prevented had Mr. Greer simply complied with the officers’ instructions. While this is an unfortunate incident, it was not an egregious assault on an inmate as some in our own community have alleged.”

The Hall County Sheriff’s Office released the following video. The video contains graphic language and may contain graphic content.

𝙒𝘼𝙍𝙉𝙄𝙉𝙂: 𝙏𝙝𝙚 𝙛𝙤𝙡𝙡𝙤𝙬𝙞𝙣𝙜 𝙗𝙤𝙙𝙮 𝙘𝙖𝙢𝙚𝙧𝙖 𝙛𝙤𝙤𝙩𝙖𝙜𝙚 𝙞𝙨 𝙘𝙤𝙢𝙥𝙡𝙚𝙩𝙚 𝙖𝙣𝙙 𝙪𝙣𝙚𝙙𝙞𝙩𝙚𝙙. 𝙄𝙩 𝙞𝙣𝙘𝙡𝙪𝙙𝙚𝙨 𝙡𝙖𝙣𝙜𝙪𝙖𝙜𝙚 𝙩𝙝𝙖𝙩 𝙢𝙖𝙮 𝙗𝙚 𝙘𝙤𝙣𝙨𝙞𝙙𝙚𝙧𝙚𝙙 𝙥𝙧𝙤𝙛𝙖𝙣𝙚, 𝙫𝙪𝙡𝙜𝙖𝙧 𝙖𝙣𝙙 𝙤𝙛𝙛𝙚𝙣𝙨𝙞𝙫𝙚. 𝙑𝙞𝙚𝙬𝙚𝙧 𝙙𝙞𝙨𝙘𝙧𝙚𝙩𝙞𝙤𝙣 𝙞𝙨 𝙖𝙙𝙫𝙞𝙨𝙚𝙙. 𝗡𝗘𝗪𝗦 𝗥𝗘𝗟𝗘𝗔𝗦𝗘 𝗦𝗲𝗽𝘁. 𝟮𝟬, 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟯 𝗦𝗵𝗲𝗿𝗶𝗳𝗳 𝗖𝗼𝘂𝗰𝗵 𝗰𝗼𝗺𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁𝘀, 𝗿𝗲𝗹𝗲𝗮𝘀𝗲𝘀 𝗯𝗼𝗱𝘆 𝗰𝗮𝗺 𝗳𝗼𝗼𝘁𝗮𝗴𝗲 𝗶𝗻 𝗽𝗲𝗻𝗱𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗹𝗮𝘄𝘀𝘂𝗶𝘁 𝗯𝘆 𝗳𝗼𝗿𝗺𝗲𝗿 𝗷𝗮𝗶𝗹 𝗶𝗻𝗺𝗮𝘁𝗲 In the wake of a former inmate’s announcement of a lawsuit against Hall County, Sheriff Gerald Couch and several Hall County jail officers, Sheriff Couch is asking the community to keep in mind there is another side to what the attorneys of Dewon Greer are alleging. The Georgia State Patrol arrested Greer, 41, of Ellenwood, on assorted traffic charges on Sept. 17, 2021, and he was booked into the Hall County Jail. Sheriff Gerald Couch said Mr. Greer was delivered to the jail by the state trooper just before midnight. “The arresting trooper requested assistance removing Mr. Greer from his patrol car upon arriving at the jail because Mr. Greer was being extremely belligerent,” Sheriff Couch said. “During the booking process, Mr. Greer did sustain an injury; however, none of the jailers involved had any ill-will or any intent to cause an injury. Mr. Greer failed to follow lawful commands to get on his knees so his handcuffs could be safely removed. Since he failed to comply, the jailers were trying to place Mr. Greer in a prone position to remove his handcuffs. During this process, Mr. Greer fell forward causing a laceration to his left eye.” Mr. Greer made racial insults towards the arresting trooper, and he also repeatedly told the jailers he hoped they would die and their families would die. Jail medical staff attempted to immediately treat his injury as he continued to hurl insults and racial slurs at jail deputies and staff. “The edited footage made public by Mr. Greer and his attorneys does not tell the entire story. I made the decision to release the entire unedited video in order to be totally transparent and accountable to the public I serve,” said Sheriff Couch. “The complete video shows this was an unintentional incident that could have easily been prevented had Mr. Greer simply complied with the officers’ instructions. While this is an unfortunate incident, it was not an egregious assault on an inmate as some in our own community have alleged. I urge the public to watch the unedited video here to address any issues or concerns they might have.” Posted by Hall County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, September 20, 2023

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.