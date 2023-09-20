3-Degree Guarantee
‘He’s got a gun’: Police chase leads to drugs, weapon arrest in downtown Atlanta

By Talgat Almanov
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 4:41 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A 23-year-old man was arrested after Atlanta police said he ran from a possible drug sale on Tuesday.

According to the Atlanta Police Department, the suspect was identified as Gustavus Johnson.

APD Officers Recover Drugs and a Stolen Gun On September 16th, 2023, at approximately 6:09PM, officers conducted a directed patrol in the area of 300 Peachtree Street NE after being notified by residents and business owners in the area of possible drug activity. Upon arrival, officers observed a suspicious vehicle backed into a parking space meant for City of Atlanta vehicles. The officers attempted to make contact with the two occupants of the vehicle in an effort to conduct an investigatory stop however, the passenger of the vehicle upon seeing the officers, exited the vehicle and took flight. Several officers in the vicinity respond to calls of assistance and pursue the suspect. After a brief foot chase, officers are able to apprehend the suspect in a vacant lot. The suspect was observed dropping a Glock 19X handgun from his waistband while running from the officers. The firearm was recovered and found to be stolen out of DeKalb County. Officers also recovered over 32 grams of Marijuana and 7 grams of Ecstasy from the suspect. The suspect was identified as 23-year-old Gustavus Johnson. Mr. Johnson was charged with Possession of a Firearm by a First Offender Probationer, Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony, Theft By Receiving Stolen Property (Felony), Willful Obstruction of Law Enforcement Officers, Purchase, Possession, Manufacture, Distribution, or Sale of Marijuana, and Purchase, Possession, Manufacture, Distribution, or Sale of a Schedule I Narcotic. Mr. Johnson was transported to the Fulton County jail.

Posted by City of Atlanta Police Department on Tuesday, September 19, 2023

When officers responded to 300 Peachtree Street NE in reference to possible drug activity, they found a suspicious vehicle backed into a parking space meant for City of Atlanta vehicles. Officers attempted to make contact with two people in the vehicle before a passenger tried to run away.

After a brief chase, the suspect was arrested. During the chase, police said Johnson dropped a Glock 19X handgun. Police also found over 32 grams of marijuana and seven grams of ecstasy, ADP said.

Johnson is facing several charges including possession of a firearm by a first-offender probationer, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution, or sale of marijuana and a schedule I narcotic.

