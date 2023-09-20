‘Inmates are not props, they’re people’: Moving inmates debate between Fulton County leaders gets heated

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - On Wednesday, tempers flared as Fulton County leaders debated a proposal of moving roughly 1,000 inmates out of the Fulton County Jail.

“I’m going to finish my remarks,” said County Commissioner Bob Ellis.

“No, you’re not going to sit here and disrespect me,” responded Sheriff Pat Labat.

Ellis accused Labat of promoting the proposal without sufficiently providing commissioners with firm details about funding and logistics.

“This is about the third time that the sheriff’s office is not giving us information ahead of time, asking us for a boatload of money, with limited details, and creating a stage presentation associated with it,” Ellis said

The fiery comments came after Labat escorted five Fulton County inmates into the Wednesday commission meeting as part of his presentation.

One handcuffed detainee spoke to commissioners detailing the conditions inside Fulton County Jail.

After the inmates left the meeting, multiple commissioners challenged Labat on the inmates’ presence.

“Those inmates are not props. They are people. You have reduced them to a prop,” said Khadijah Abdur-Rahman, one of the Fulton County commissioners. “Which means they could have been a fan on the Real Housewives of Atlanta. Don’t do that.”

Labat said the inmate’s testimony helped highlight the need for change.

Labat is proposing sending 800 to 1,000 inmates in Fulton County custody to two jails, one in south Georgia and the second in Mississippi.

The proposal comes with reports of immense overcrowding and understaffing concerns at the Fulton County Jail.

On Wednesday, Labat reported a total jail population of 3,390 individuals with 270 people currently sleeping on floor mats at the Fulton County Jail.

Labat said they have 89 jail staff vacancies.

Labat said they are pursuing a contract with the GEO Group in Folkston and CoreCivic in Tutwiler, Mississippi.

The sheriff said the move would cost the county roughly $40,000 a year.

During the public comment period of the meeting, multiple attorneys with the public defender’s office said moving individuals so far could threaten their clients’ path toward seeking justice.

“By moving our clients, the inmates from Fulton County to Mississippi or anywhere else, we will not be able to stand our oath and follow the 6th Amendment. We have to show (our clients) discovery, go over video surveillance, all of their rights, what witnesses are saying,” said Marilyn Primovic with the Atlanta Judicial Circuit Public Defenders Office.

Labat said criminal defense attorneys could consult with their clients virtually.

He said the sheriff’s office currently does not allow in-person visits at Fulton County Jail.

Commissioners did not vote on the proposal on Wednesday.

The Fulton County Board of Commissioners’ next meeting is Wednesday, Oct. 4.

