Nick Chubb’s hometown reacts to his season-ending leg injury

Nick Chubb's season-ending leg injury on Monday night during the Browns vs. Steelers game rocked the star's hometown in Cedartown, Georgia.
By Adam Murphy
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 8:15 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
CEDARTOWN, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - In the small town of Cedartown, northwest of Atlanta the quaint community is home to the voice of Winnie the Pooh, the museum of Coca-Cola memorabilia, and hometown hero Nick Chubb.

“Because he is such a good example for everybody in this community, everybody hurts when he hurts,” Cedartown High School Principal Scott Hendrix said.

Hendrix coached Chubb on the football field more than a decade ago and was devastated to learn of his season-ending leg injury on Monday night during the Browns vs. Steelers game.

“I just got up and walked out of the room when I saw it. It’s a gut punch. It made me physically have a reaction just because I know what he has invested and what he has done to get to that point,” Hendrix said.

Chubb’s rise to stardom nearly ended at the University of Georgia a few years earlier when he injured the same knee. But it was his work ethic that helped him overcome and ultimately become one of the great running backs in the National Football League.

“When challenged he’s always met challenges,” Hendrix said.

Through it all, Chubb is no stranger to his roots. He trains at Cedartown High during the offseason and even purchased the school mascot, named Chubb.

Coach Mike Worthington knows Chubb as well as anyone. And has no doubt he will rehab and return, God willing.

“He’s an old soul, he’s a throwback football player, and I know people have labeled him that but that’s what he is,” Worthington said.

“When it happened, I was like I just want him home. I can’t really love him from that distance. I know it’s sad but I was like just get my boy home so we can take care of him and love him,” Worthington said.

Coach Worthington said that the Browns organization will have Chubb rehab in Cleveland. And he said if anyone can make it back, it’s Chubb.

Atlanta News First’s Adam Murphy spoke with Chubb’s father over the phone. He was in Cleveland with his son and said he’s obviously disappointed.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

