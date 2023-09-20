Police need help identifying Gwinnett County shooting suspect

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect who reportedly shot a man in Gwinnett County on Sept. 15.

According to the Gwinnett County Police Department (GCPD), the shooting happened at 3330 Peachtree Corners Circle in Peachtree Corners.

Police said the victim and the suspect had a physical altercation that led to the shooting. The victim suffered a non-life-threatening injury and was taken to a hospital for treatment, GCPD said.

Police said the suspect was wearing a black hoodie with the word “Savage” printed on the front, blue jeans, black shoes, and a “Mickey Mouse” backpack.

The motive for the shooting is still under investigation, according to police.

News release: Detectives need the public’s help identifying a suspect in an Aggravated Assault case. On September 15... Posted by Gwinnett County Police on Wednesday, September 20, 2023

