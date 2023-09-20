Several metro Atlanta Walmart stores will now close earlier

3-Degree Guarantee
Late night trips to Walmart are coming to an end for some metro Atlanta shoppers.
By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 7:31 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Late night trips to Walmart are coming to an end for some metro Atlanta shoppers.

Some stores will now close a few hours earlier than usual.

The location off Cascade Road on Research Center Atlanta Drive in southwest Atlanta will now close at 9 p.m. instead of 11 p.m.

Walmart stores on Old National Highway in College Park, Cleveland Avenue in East Point, and Jonesboro Road in Union City are also changing their hours to close at 9 p.m.

Doors open at all of these locations at 6 a.m.

