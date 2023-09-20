3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Suspect in fatal shootings of 4 people in suburban Chicago dead after car crash in Oklahoma

Two adults and two children were found dead inside a home in Romeoville, Illinois, Sunday...
Two adults and two children were found dead inside a home in Romeoville, Illinois, Sunday night. Three deceased dogs were also recovered from inside the home. A murder investigation is underway.(Source: WBBM via CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 6:26 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROMEOVILLE, Ill. (AP) — A suspect in the shooting deaths of a suburban Chicago couple and their two children died in a fiery crash Wednesday in Oklahoma, police said.

The man was suspected in the deaths of Alberto Rolon, Zoraida Bartolomei and their two children, ages 7 and 9, whose names have not been released. The victims were believed to have been shot between Saturday night and early Sunday in their Romeoville, Illinois, home.

There was a relationship between the victims and suspect, Romeoville Police Deputy Chief Chris Burne told reporters at a news conference, without elaborating. Burne further said investigators have developed a possible motive for the shootings without disclosing what it is.

The suspect, a 31-year-old man from Streamwood, Illinois, tried to elude authorities after a digital license plate detector spotted the car in Catoosa, Oklahoma, but he crashed the vehicle and it caught on fire, Burne said.

“Officers on scene heard two noises, believed to be gun shots. A female, with a gunshot wound, was located and removed from the passenger side of the vehicle and is listed in critical condition,” Burne said. A man with a gunshot wound was found deceased on the driver side, he said.

The man was suspected in the deaths of Alberto Rolon, Zoraida Bartolomei and their two children, ages 7 and 9. (WLS)

The woman, who had been identified as a person of interest in the shootings, “was reported by family as a missing/endangered person out of Streamwood, Illinois,” Burne said.

“Nothing in our investigation to this point leads us to believe that there are any other suspects,” Burne said.

The Associated Press left a voicemail Wednesday afternoon seeking comment on the case with a spokesman for the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation. An email seeking comment also was sent to the Catoosa Police Department.

Romeoville is about 30 miles (48 kilometers) southwest of Chicago. Streamwood is about 35 miles (56 kilometers) northwest of Chicago and the same distance north of Romeoville.

___

This story has corrected to remove that the suspect died of an apparently self-inflicted gunshot wound. Police have not said or suggested who fired the gunshot wound he suffered.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Liv Teverino
Marietta High School student athlete killed in car crash
Kenzie Brooks
Gwinnett Co. friends take over Tennessee hotel after front desk left unattended for hours
Kendrick Johnson's body was found inside a rolled-up gym mat at Lowndes High School in Valdosta.
Family of Georgia teen found dead in gym mat file $1B federal lawsuit
Nine-year-old Debbie Lynn Randall, pictured left, was abducted, raped and killed on Jan. 13,...
Police ID Marietta girl’s killer of 50+ years ago
Danyel Smith
DA offers plea to man convicted of killing his infant son. But there’s a catch.

Latest News

Gas leak near Atlanta Chevron causes blaze, shuts down highway
Gas leak near Atlanta Chevron causes blaze, shuts down highway
Black leaders meet in D.C for annual conference
Black leaders meet in D.C for annual conference
Massive fire breaks out along busy road near gas station
Massive fire breaks out along busy road near gas station
Georgia leaders play a key role in annual Congressional Black Caucus meetings
Georgia leaders play a key role in annual Congressional Black Caucus meetings
Atlanta dive bar ‘The Rusty Nail’ closing after nearly 50 years
Atlanta dive bar ‘The Rusty Nail’ closing after nearly 50 years