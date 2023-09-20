Suspect in Sugarloaf Mills mall shooting turns himself in, police say

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A suspect in a shooting at Sugarloaf Mills has turned himself in to Gwinnett County Jail, county police said on Wednesday.

Ethan Dumas, 20, faces multiple charges including terroristic threats and acts, reckless conduct, aggravated assault and first-degree criminal damage to property, police said. He surrendered to the jail on Sept. 11.

On Aug. 5, two suspects and a shoe kiosk employee reportedly got into an argument that escalated to gunfire, causing what police called “frantic chaos” at the shopping center. Nobody was injured in the exchange.

Police issued arrest warrants for Dumas on Sept. 8. They have not commented on the second suspect’s identity.

Police ask anyone who has information about the incident to contact police detectives at 770-513-5300.

