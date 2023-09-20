Veterans can appeal less than honorable discharge status

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Pentagon is taking steps that could change the lives of men and women with a less-than-honorable discharge status. A less-than-honorable discharge status means veterans are deprived of services like healthcare, loans, and college tuition money that a veteran with an honorable status might receive.

An investigation by CBS News uncovered more than 35,000 service members were discharged or separated because of real or perceived homosexuality. Less than 1,400 veterans have been granted a correction or an upgrade.

Georgia is home to one of the largest military communities in the country. Veteran Danny Ingram leads the Georgia Chapter of the American Veterans for Equal Rights. He was honorably discharged for choosing to speak out about the policy.

Deputy Defense Secretary Kathleen Hicks announced at the Pentagon that the Department of Defense will be proactively reviewing the military records of veterans who were discharged because of their sexual orientation, starting with the veterans discharged during “Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell.”

The “Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell” policy, kept openly LGBTQ people from military service and kept veterans from talking about sexual identity.

“I tell people, the Army took away my uniform, but they will never take away my honor,” said Ingram.

Retired Army Ranger Robin Biro says as the first ranger to come out as gay in his regiment, the news on Wednesday is monumental.

“We need to ‘right’ a generational wrong. The greatest change honestly is what happened today.” said Biro.

