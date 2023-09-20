3-Degree Guarantee
VP Kamala Harris to visit Atlanta HBCUs next week

Vice President Kamala Harris speaks to the audience during her visit to the Qcells solar plant...
Vice President Kamala Harris speaks to the audience during her visit to the Qcells solar plant in Dalton, Ga. Thursday, April 6, 2023.(Olivia Ross/Chattanooga Times Free Press via AP)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 5:16 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Vice President Kamala Harris will be in Atlanta Tuesday to visit four Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) in the city.

Harris will visit Morehouse College, Spelman College, Clark Atlanta University and Morris Brown College as part of her “Fight for Our Freedoms” college tour.

The tour seeks to “mobilize thousands of young people in the ongoing fight for fundamental freedoms and rights,” according to a press release. It began last week with visits to Hampton University in Virginia and North Carolina A&T State University in Greensboro, North Carolina.

According to a statement, the Vice President “will focus on key issues that disproportionately impact young people across America – from reproductive freedom and gun safety to climate action, voting rights, LGBTQ+ equality, mental health, and book bans.

This will be her third visit to Georgia this year. In April, she announced a partnership between Qcells and Summit Ridge Energy to expand solar panel manufacturing while touring Qcells’ Dalton facility. In May, she spoke at a Democratic National Committee finance event before attending a fundraiser.

