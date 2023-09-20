3-Degree Guarantee
Woman faces charges after stealing ambulance, Monroe County Sheriff’s Office says

Generic Red and Blue police Lights
Generic Red and Blue police Lights(MGN)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 10:49 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
MONROE COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A woman is facing charges after stealing an ambulance in Henry County, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to Georgia 401 just before 1:30 a.m. Tuesday and found Andrea Bryant, 58, driving a stolen ambulance. Bryant allegedly continued driving south, topping out at 88 miles per hour near the Georgia 401/408 split. Deputies eventually used a spike strip to deflate the ambulance’s tires and arrest Bryant.

Bryant has been charged with fleeing/attempting to elude, speeding and failure to maintain lane in Monroe County. She will also likely face separate charges in Henry County for stealing the ambulance.

