3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

1 killed, multiple people hurt as bus carrying children crashes on New York highway

At least one person was killed after a bus carrying children crashed and went down an...
At least one person was killed after a bus carrying children crashed and went down an embankment in New York on Thursday.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 2:56 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAWAYANDA, N.Y. (AP) — A bus crashed on a New York highway and went down an embankment Thursday, killing one person and hurting multiple other people, police said.

State police said the wreck happened on Interstate 84 in the town of Wawayanda, about 45 miles northwest of New York City.

Video taken from news helicopters showed the bus lying on its side in trees and shrubs several yards off the road.

Orange County Executive Steve Neuhaus told WNBC-TV that there were around 45 people on the bus, mostly children. He said at least 5 people were badly hurt. The crash happened around 1:20 p.m.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scenes from a shooting at a Hiram Walmart.
Police: Double shooting at Hiram Walmart appears to be murder-suicide
Kenzie Brooks
Gwinnett Co. friends take over Tennessee hotel after front desk left unattended for hours
Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, center, speaks in the Fulton County Government...
Fulton DA: 6 Trump Georgia indictment attorneys have conflict of interest
Fire at Chevron gas station
Enormous southwest Atlanta fire extinguished after gas leak sparks blaze; roads still closed
Liv Teverino
Marietta High School student athlete killed in car crash

Latest News

Murder suspect Kevin Mason was mistakenly released from jail in Indiana.
Minneapolis murder suspect mistakenly released from jail in Indiana
Ramiro Espino was arrested and charged with hijacking a motor vehicle and aggravated assault,...
Man hijacks occupied car while running from police, Gordon Co. sheriff says
FILE - Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., talks to reporters at the Capitol in...
McCarthy gives in to right flank on spending cuts, but they still deliver a defeat as shutdown looms
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is welcomed to the Capitol in Washington, by House...
Zelenskyy delivers upbeat message to US lawmakers on war progress as some Republican support softens