3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

2 arrested in shooting death of 18-year-old, Hall County Sheriff’s Office says

Victor Alejandro Flores, 18, and Anthony Rebollar, 18 have been arrested in connection with...
Victor Alejandro Flores, 18, and Anthony Rebollar, 18 have been arrested in connection with Linares’ death, according to the sheriff’s office.(Hall County Sheriff's Office)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 8:01 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Two people were arrested in connection with the shooting death of an 18-year-old from South Carolina in Hall County, according to the Hall County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said Junior Gabriel Linares was shot on the 2000 block of Walker Drive just before 4:30 p.m. Tuesday. Deputies arrived and found Linares lying on the street with a gunshot wound to the chest. After police and bystanders provided first aid, Linares was taken to the hospital where later died.

Victor Alejandro Flores, 18, and Anthony Rebollar, 18 have been arrested in connection with Linares’ death, according to the sheriff’s office.

Flores has been charged with involuntary manslaughter, tampering with evidence, possession of a handgun during the commission of a crime, possession of THC oil and reckless conduct. Rebollar has been charged with tampering with evidence, possession of a handgun during the commission of a crime and possession of THC oil.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Liv Teverino
Marietta High School student athlete killed in car crash
Kenzie Brooks
Gwinnett Co. friends take over Tennessee hotel after front desk left unattended for hours
Kendrick Johnson's body was found inside a rolled-up gym mat at Lowndes High School in Valdosta.
Family of Georgia teen found dead in gym mat file $1B federal lawsuit
Danyel Smith
DA offers plea to man convicted of killing his infant son. But there’s a catch.
Nine-year-old Debbie Lynn Randall, pictured left, was abducted, raped and killed on Jan. 13,...
Police ID Marietta girl’s killer of 50+ years ago

Latest News

Gas leak near Atlanta Chevron causes blaze, shuts down highway
Gas leak near Atlanta Chevron causes blaze, shuts down highway
Black leaders meet in D.C for annual conference
Black leaders meet in D.C for annual conference
Massive fire breaks out along busy road near gas station
Massive fire breaks out along busy road near gas station
Georgia leaders play a key role in annual Congressional Black Caucus meetings
Georgia leaders play a key role in annual Congressional Black Caucus meetings
Atlanta dive bar ‘The Rusty Nail’ closing after nearly 50 years
Atlanta dive bar ‘The Rusty Nail’ closing after nearly 50 years