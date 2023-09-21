Arrest made after body found inside burning truck in Clayton County

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Deputies have arrested a man after a body was found inside a burning truck on Sept. 13.

According to the Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office, Forest Park Police and firefighters responded to a call of a burning car. When they got there, firefighters were able to extinguish the fire and shortly afterward a body was discovered inside the trunk.

On Sept. 20, warrants were obtained for Akiri Ursery-Nichols, and the “Elite Units” of Clayton County Sheriff’s Office were able to arrest him in a residence in Gwinnett County.

Akiri, who was listed as Sherriff Levon Allen’s top 10 most wanted, is now in custody at the Clayton County Jail.

