3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Arrest made after body found inside burning truck in Clayton County

Akiri Ursery-Nichols
Akiri Ursery-Nichols(Clayton County Sheriff's Office)
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 7:14 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Deputies have arrested a man after a body was found inside a burning truck on Sept. 13.

According to the Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office, Forest Park Police and firefighters responded to a call of a burning car. When they got there, firefighters were able to extinguish the fire and shortly afterward a body was discovered inside the trunk.

On Sept. 20, warrants were obtained for Akiri Ursery-Nichols, and the “Elite Units” of Clayton County Sheriff’s Office were able to arrest him in a residence in Gwinnett County.

Akiri, who was listed as Sherriff Levon Allen’s top 10 most wanted, is now in custody at the Clayton County Jail.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scenes from a shooting at a Hiram Walmart.
Police: Double shooting at Hiram Walmart appears to be murder-suicide
Kenzie Brooks
Gwinnett Co. friends take over Tennessee hotel after front desk left unattended for hours
Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, center, speaks in the Fulton County Government...
Fulton DA: 6 Trump Georgia indictment attorneys have conflict of interest
Fire at Chevron gas station
Enormous southwest Atlanta fire extinguished after gas leak sparks blaze; roads still closed
Liv Teverino
Marietta High School student athlete killed in car crash

Latest News

Teens lead number of car crash deaths, what parents can do
Teens lead number of car crash deaths, what parents can do
Paulding County election office receives award for innovation
Paulding County election office receives award for innovation
Hiram police name two killed in murder-suicide
Hiram police name two killed in murder-suicide
Anna Olson
ATL Friends groups forms adult friendships amid national loneliness epidemic
Flied improvements included work on the scoreboard, dugouts, batting cage and new equipment.
Mechanicsville baseball field scores big from Atlanta Braves investment