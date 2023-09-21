Atlanta police locate stolen vehicle, child thanks to iPad tracking

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta police are thanking an iPad for helping them recover a stolen vehicle.

Just before 10 p.m. on Sept. 5, Atlanta police responded to 296 Northside Drive SW after receiving a call about a stolen car with a child inside.

They didn’t find the car or the child at the scene, but police said another child there told them that an iPad in the car was pinging a location less than a half-mile away.

Police said they soon found the car with the child locked inside. Police retrieved the child after breaking the car’s windows. The child was unharmed.

