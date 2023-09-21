3-Degree Guarantee
Atlanta police locate stolen vehicle, child thanks to iPad tracking

Atlanta police are thanking an iPad for helping them recover a stolen vehicle.
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 10:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta police are thanking an iPad for helping them recover a stolen vehicle.

Just before 10 p.m. on Sept. 5, Atlanta police responded to 296 Northside Drive SW after receiving a call about a stolen car with a child inside.

They didn’t find the car or the child at the scene, but police said another child there told them that an iPad in the car was pinging a location less than a half-mile away.

Police said they soon found the car with the child locked inside. Police retrieved the child after breaking the car’s windows. The child was unharmed.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

