3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Atlanta police looking for person of interest in robbery

Robbery suspect at Walmart
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 11:00 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta police are looking for the public’s help in identifying people of interest in a robbery.

Atlanta police believe a man was assaulted and robbed at his home at 146 Hurt St. NE around 5 a.m. Sept. 17. The robber was later captured on video using the victim’s debit cards at a gas station. Police also believe the man used the debit cards at a Walmart.

Anyone with information should contact the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477). There is a $2,000 reward for information.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Liv Teverino
Marietta High School student athlete killed in car crash
Kenzie Brooks
Gwinnett Co. friends take over Tennessee hotel after front desk left unattended for hours
Kendrick Johnson's body was found inside a rolled-up gym mat at Lowndes High School in Valdosta.
Family of Georgia teen found dead in gym mat file $1B federal lawsuit
Danyel Smith
DA offers plea to man convicted of killing his infant son. But there’s a catch.
Nine-year-old Debbie Lynn Randall, pictured left, was abducted, raped and killed on Jan. 13,...
Police ID Marietta girl’s killer of 50+ years ago

Latest News

A Gwinnett County bus turns at a bus stop in Lawrenceville, GA.
Gwinnett County set to expand public transit options
Person shoots, kills pit bull attacking Yorkshire terrier in Midtown, police say
Gas leak near Atlanta Chevron causes blaze, shuts down highway
Gas leak near Atlanta Chevron causes blaze, shuts down highway
Black leaders meet in D.C for annual conference
Black leaders meet in D.C for annual conference