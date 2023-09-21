Atlanta police looking for person of interest in robbery

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta police are looking for the public’s help in identifying people of interest in a robbery.

Atlanta police believe a man was assaulted and robbed at his home at 146 Hurt St. NE around 5 a.m. Sept. 17. The robber was later captured on video using the victim’s debit cards at a gas station. Police also believe the man used the debit cards at a Walmart.

Anyone with information should contact the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477). There is a $2,000 reward for information.

