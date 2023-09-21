3-Degree Guarantee
Atlanta restaurant makes Southern Living’s top 50 BBQ joint list

Delta is taking Fox Bros Bar-B-Q to the skies for its first class passengers.
By Hope Dean
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 2:00 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An Atlanta-based barbeque restaurant has turned heads at Southern Living for its fun setting and decadent dishes.

Fox Bros. Bar-B-Q ranked No. 49 on the magazine’s list of top 50 barbeque joints in the South. Twin brothers Jonathan and Justin Fox opened the shop in 2007, introducing the city to Texas-style brisket, pulled pork, chicken and ribs.

“These days, the city is awash in such Lone Star State specialties, but Fox Bros. still stands out because of its lively atmosphere and its over-the-top barbecue creations,” Southern Living said.

One such creation is the “Tomminator,” which is tater tots smothered in Brunswick stew and cheese. Another is the “chicken fried ribs,” which are breaded and served with white barbeque sauce.

In May, Yelp dubbed the restaurant America’s best burger spot. And last year, Delta even announced it would serve the famous barbeque on some of its flights.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Yelp names Atlanta restaurant ‘best burger spot’ in America

To take a look at more menu items and check out the restaurant’s multiple locations, visit its website here.

