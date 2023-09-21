3-Degree Guarantee
Car fire causes several lane closures on I-285

The flames have been extinguished and the lanes reopened, but delays continue.
By Hope Dean
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 6:51 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An early-morning car fire on I-285 W blocked several lanes of traffic, according to the Georgia Department of Transportation.

The blockage started past Flat Shoals Road and Candler Road near 6:10 a.m., blocking three out of four lanes, the department said. The flames have been extinguished and the lanes reopened, but delays continue.

Check back with Atlanta News First for more updates.

The flames have been extinguished and the lanes reopened, but delays continue.
