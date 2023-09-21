City of Sandy Springs cracks down on apartment owners with new ordinance

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -The City of Sandy Springs is cracking down on old apartments failing to prevent fires with a new ordinance passed this month.

It comes just three months after a fire broke out for the second time in the last three years at the Azalea Park Apartment complex.

“I think it’s atrocious the way that these buildings are so old and they haven’t been kept up appropriately,” Azalea Park Apartment resident Sam Falcone said.

Falcone has lived at the Azalea Park Apartment complex in Sandy Springs for five years and said it’s time old apartments like this are held accountable.

“I can tell you since I’ve lived here in 2018 this is now the second apartment fire and second building that has burnt down,” Falcone said.

In March of 2021 fire officials told Atlanta News First that a fire hydrant wasn’t working on the property and it prevented crews from accessing water to put out the fire that ignited on the property.

This year, fire officials told Atlanta News First the building didn’t have a sprinkler system because it was an older building.

Residents also told Atlanta News First that smoke detectors never went off during the latest fire that happened.

“The fact that they didn’t learn from their first mistake is like, ok clearly someone is being negligent here,” Falcone said.

The city said 47% of the 98 total apartment buildings in Sandy Springs are old and outdated and don’t have a sprinkler system, therefore, they are required to have other lifesaving tools like fire alarms and fire extinguishers.

However, city officials said too many times apartment owners and property managers aren’t ensuring these deterrents are fully operational.

The city said they made $35,000 off apartment fines in one year.

“That’s why we are requiring these inspections because some of the fires we’ve had previously at some other apartment complexes were directly related to lack of maintenance,” Sandy Springs Structural Engineer and Building Department Manager, Jonathan Livingston said.

Now under the new ordinance, apartments will be required to hire a certified building inspector to inspect complexes annually instead of over the course of five years, according to the city.

In addition, city officials said apartment managers will have to take a city ordinance course detailing the new building, record keeping, and maintenance requirements.

By January city officials said apartments will have to be in compliance with the new city ordinance or face fines and possible litigation for ongoing violations.

“Yeah absolutely, I think it’s appropriate I think it should have happened a long time ago,” Falcone said.

The city says under the new ordinance, apartment buildings will also be required to have their own insurance in case there is a loss of life during a fire.

Details included in the ordinance can be viewed in this document beginning on page 105.

