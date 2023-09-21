Dec. 11 trial date set for America’s mayor in defamation lawsuit

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A federal judge has set a Dec. 11, 2023, trial date to determine how much money the man once known as America’s mayor will have to pay two former Fulton County election workers whom he has been found liable for defamation.

On Wednesday, U.S. District Court Judge Beryl Howell set the trial date for Rudy Giuliani, who had accused Ruby Freeman and Shaye Moss of engaging in improper ballot handling in regards to the outcome of Georgia’s 2020 election.

Late last month, Howell held Giuliani liable in a defamation lawsuit brought by Freeman and Moss, who said they were falsely accused of fraud, ruling that the former New York city mayor gave “only lip service” to complying with his legal obligations while trying to portray himself as the victim in the case.

Howell said the punishment was necessary because Giuliani had ignored his duty as a defendant to turn over information requested by the two election workers.

The trial, which will be held in Washington, D.C. and could last between three to five days, may result in Giuliani being ordered to pay significant damages to the women, in addition to the tens of thousands of dollars in legal fees he’s already being directed to pay.

The workers’ complaint from December 2021 accused Giuliani, one of Donald Trump’s lawyers and a confidant of the former Republican president, of defaming them by falsely stating that they had engaged in fraud while counting ballots at State Farm Arena in Atlanta.

Moss had worked for the Fulton County elections department since 2012 and supervised the absentee ballot operation during the 2020 election. Freeman was a temporary election worker, verifying signatures on absentee ballots and preparing them to be counted and processed.

Giuliani and others alleged during a Georgia legislative subcommittee hearing in December 2020 that surveillance video from State Farm Arena showed the election workers committing election fraud.

As those allegations circulated online, the two women said, they suffered intense harassment, both in person and online. Moss detailed her experiences in emotional testimony before the members of Congress investigating the Capitol insurrection. The Jan. 6 committee also played video testimony from Freeman during the hearing in June 2022.

Atlanta News First and Atlanta News First+ provide you with the latest news, headlines and insights as Georgia continues its role at the forefront of the nation’s political scene. Download our Atlanta News First app for the latest political news and information.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.