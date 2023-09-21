3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Decatur Taco Mac closes after 22 years

The restaurant abruptly closed on Tuesday.
By Dan Whisenhunt
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 1:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DECATUR, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The lights are out at Taco Mac on West Ponce de Leon Avenue in Decatur after 22 years in business.

The restaurant abruptly closed on Tuesday, Sept. 19. The closure notice said the restaurant’s lease was expiring but gave no other information about the reason for the closure. A message left with a spokesperson for the company Wednesday evening was not immediately returned. The notice on the door said the company is working to find all the employees at the Decatur location new positions elsewhere.

“We appreciate all the support the community has given us over the years and have loved serving each one of you,” the notice says.

Taco Mac reopened in 2013 after an extensive renovation and had an advantage over other businesses downtown: dedicated parking.

That parking lot was empty Wednesday, and there wasn’t anyone inside the store when a Decaturish reporter visited.

Decatur Mayor Patti Garrett first learned of the closure when Decaturish contacted her. She said that Taco Mac opened the same year she moved to Decatur in 2001.

“Obviously, we hate to lose a business,” Garrett said. “We have a recruitment strategy. Part of our downtown master plan is to find the best fit for businesses that will work in the City of Decatur. Sometimes we know when things will be closing. Sometimes we don’t have any sort of forewarning.”

Garrett noted there are new businesses moving in, including new coffee shops and a new restaurant. Still, she hadn’t seen any signs the Decatur Taco Mac was on the verge of closing. She saw a “Help Wanted” sign the other day.

“It has been an important corner business there that we’ll certainly miss having as part of the downtown options,” Garrett said. “It’s a loss for the community. I certainly hate to see a business that’s been here over 20 years decide to close its doors.”

Decaturish is a media partner of Atlanta News First.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scenes from a shooting at a Hiram Walmart.
Police: Double shooting at Hiram Walmart appears to be murder-suicide
Kenzie Brooks
Gwinnett Co. friends take over Tennessee hotel after front desk left unattended for hours
Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, center, speaks in the Fulton County Government...
Fulton DA: 6 Trump Georgia indictment attorneys have conflict of interest
Fire at Chevron gas station
Enormous southwest Atlanta fire extinguished after gas leak sparks blaze; roads still closed
Liv Teverino
Marietta High School student athlete killed in car crash

Latest News

Fox Bros. Bar-B-Q ranked No. 49 on the magazine’s list of top 50 barbeque joints in the South....
Atlanta restaurant makes Southern Living’s top 50 BBQ joint list
Non-native flathead catfish
Non-native flathead catfish captured in Ogeechee River
Fire at Chevron gas station
Sylvan Road reopens after massive fire from gas leak
The shooting incident happened at a Walmart in Hiram.
Police identify two killed in suspected murder-suicide at Hiram Walmart