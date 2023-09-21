3-Degree Guarantee
Disney on Ice returns to Atlanta with new characters and aerial performances

Daisy Duck will grace the ice for the first time in a decade
The Disney celebration, which is a brand-new show with dozens of your favorite Disney characters, runs through Sunday.
By Don Shipman
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 11:33 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The basketball court at State Farm Arena looks a little different this week. It’s now a sheet of ice in anticipation of the annual production of Disney on Ice.

“I love how many characters are in the show. There are more than 50 characters. So, there’s something for everybody to see during the show,” said Allie White, a Disney on Ice performer.

The show also includes several new additions to the ice. Raya from “Raya and the Last Dragon” debuts live on the ice and in the air as the warrior performs an aerial acro-pole routine.

“This is completely brand new. We’ve had a long two months of training, just for the aerial training,” said Kyra Fukumoto, a Disney on Ice aerial performer.

Also in the show this year for the first time on ice, adults and kids alike can escape “Into the Unknown” with Elsa and Anna from “Frozen 2.”

For many Disney fans, attending a Disney on Ice production has become a tradition.

“I think what makes it magical, at least for me, is seeing my favorite characters come to my hometown. That was always my tradition growing up, is that we would go to Disney on Ice for Thanksgiving,” said Joslyn Waelti-Johnson, a Disney on Ice performer.

Several shows are scheduled through the weekend — and look for a special guest appearance! For the first time in a decade, Daisy Duck will grace the ice.

The show times are:

  • Thursday, Sept. 21 - 7:30 p.m.
  • Friday, Sept. 22 - 10:30 a.m. and 7:30 p.m.
  • Saturday, Sept. 23 - 11:00 a.m., 2:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.
  • Sunday, Sept. 24 - 10:30 a.m. and 2:00 p.m.

You can purchase tickets through Ticketmaster here or visit the venue’s Box Office.

Disney on Ice will be in Duluth at Gas South Arena next weekend.

