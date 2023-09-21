3-Degree Guarantee
Elton John puts luxurious Atlanta condo on the market for $5 million

The realtor says the property is perfect for art lovers.
By Hope Dean
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 9:05 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - After more than 30 years, famed singer Elton John has put his Atlanta condo on the market for nearly $5 million.

Listed at $4,995,000, the more than 13,000-square-foot property is on the 36th floor of Buckhead’s Park Place. Originally six different units, the condo has been pieced together to become a two-story residence “that stands as a testament to luxury living,” according to its listing on Sotheby’s International Realty.

The condo has four bedrooms, but that’s just the beginning. It also comes with a two-story dining room, a living room, a fitness studio, a spa/massage room, nine reserved parking spaces, six private storage units and five dedicated wine storage units. But the “pièce de résistance” is a two-story grand salon with floor-to-ceiling windows and pristine city skyline views.

“This is your opportunity to live in a residence that transcends the ordinary, a place where art, luxury, and lifestyle converge to create an experience that is truly extraordinary,” the listing says.

While John is from the United Kingdom, he owns properties around the world — and he has an affinity for Atlanta. He told the Wall Street Journal in 2001 that Atlanta is his American hometown, thanks to its easy airport accessibility and friendly people.

John wrapped up his farewell tour in Sweden in July, officially ending his public performance era.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Elton John says goodbye, performs final show of farewell tour

“What a journey this tour has been, and now we find ourselves at the end of it,” the star said on Instagram.

