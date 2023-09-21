FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Mostly cloudy, 80s in metro Atlanta today

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Expect mostly cloudy skies in metro Atlanta today with highs back in the low 80s.

Thursday’s summary

High - 81°

Normal high - 83°

Chance of rain - 10%

Mostly cloudy today, isolated south of Atlanta

Expect mostly cloudy skies again today in metro Atlanta with highs back in the low 80s. We’ll see more moisture today, which will lead to a few showers southeast of metro Atlanta, mainly in Jasper, Putnam counties.

Metro Atlanta is expected to stay dry.

Forecast map for Thursday evening (Atlanta News First)

Sunny, nice weekend

The weekend looks great with mostly sunny skies Saturday and Sunday and highs staying in the low 80s.

Low rain chances next week

A weak cool front will move into north Georgia early next week, which will lead to a low chance of rain starting Tuesday.

