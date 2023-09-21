3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Mostly cloudy, 80s in metro Atlanta today

By Rodney Harris
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 4:42 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Expect mostly cloudy skies in metro Atlanta today with highs back in the low 80s.

Thursday’s summary

High - 81°

Normal high - 83°

Chance of rain - 10%

Mostly cloudy today, isolated south of Atlanta

Expect mostly cloudy skies again today in metro Atlanta with highs back in the low 80s. We’ll see more moisture today, which will lead to a few showers southeast of metro Atlanta, mainly in Jasper, Putnam counties.

Metro Atlanta is expected to stay dry.

Forecast map for Thursday evening
Forecast map for Thursday evening(Atlanta News First)

Sunny, nice weekend

The weekend looks great with mostly sunny skies Saturday and Sunday and highs staying in the low 80s.

Low rain chances next week

A weak cool front will move into north Georgia early next week, which will lead to a low chance of rain starting Tuesday.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scenes from a shooting at a Hiram Walmart.
Police: Double shooting at Hiram Walmart appears to be murder-suicide
Kenzie Brooks
Gwinnett Co. friends take over Tennessee hotel after front desk left unattended for hours
Fire at Chevron gas station
Enormous southwest Atlanta fire extinguished after gas leak sparks blaze
Liv Teverino
Marietta High School student athlete killed in car crash
Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, center, speaks in the Fulton County Government...
Fulton DA: 6 Trump Georgia indictment attorneys have conflict of interest

Latest News

Mostly cloudy today with highs in the low 80s
Mostly cloudy today with highs in the low 80s
Fair Forecast - Fred Campagna
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A little milder tonight, clouds return Thursday
Fair Forecast - Fred Campagna
First Alert Forecast: Dry weather continues through the weekend
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: More clouds today; stays dry through the weekend
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: More clouds today; stays dry through the weekend