Gwinnett County set to expand public transit options

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Public transportation in Gwinnett County is getting a lift.

“Right now, we only serve limited places in Gwinnett County,” said China Thomas, the Gwinnett County Capital Transit Program Director.

With roughly a million residents and half a million more expected to move in by 2050, Gwinnett County decided to make being accessible…more accessible.

“Every inch of Gwinnett County is covered in our new plan,” Thomas said.

That includes adding commuter service to Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

“Our regional service that we currently have goes from Gwinnett County down into Metro Atlanta,” Thomas said.

Ballooning the number and frequency of local stops.

“So roughly 41% of Gwinnett County is served,” she added.

As well as expanding the county’s newly implemented micro-transit.

“Puts you in the mind of your Uber and Lyft type of service,” Thomas said. “It’s app-based.”

The Gwinnett County Board of Commissioners approved expanding services Tuesday night. It’s expected to cost $17 billion, split between federal, state, and local funding, designed to make it easier for people to cruise through the county.

“It’s a more intimate style of service,” Thomas said. “It’s very convenient. It can get you to those convenient places.”

There is no timetable for when all these expanded services could be implemented. Still, Thomas said she hopes the Atlanta Region Transit Link Authority will approve this plan within the next nine months.

