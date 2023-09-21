3-Degree Guarantee
How Atlanta legacy residents can apply for home repairs

Friday is the final day to apply for a forgivable loan, up to $30,000, through Invest Atlanta’s Heritage Program.
By Patrick Quinn
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 7:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - If you’ve lived in Atlanta for a while, you qualify for thousands of dollars in home repairs, covered by the City.

“There’s no application fee, there’s no monthly payment on that loan. It’s being forgiven a percentage every year. It’ll be completely forgiven after five or 10 years. It is essentially free money,” said Anita Allgood with Invest Atlanta.

The funds are earmarked for health and safety repairs on major systems in a home, like roof repairs, a new HVAC or heating system, deck repairs, minor plumbing or electrical work.

You can apply online here or pick up an application at the following community centers.

  • Bessie Branham Recreation Center, 2051 Delano Dr. NE
  • CT Martin Recreational Center, 3201 MLK Jr Dr.
  • Dunbar Recreation Center, 477 Windsor St. SW
  • Grove Park Recreation Center, 750 Frances Pl. NW
  • MLK Recreation Center, 110 Hilliard St.
  • Peachtree Hills Recreation Center, 308 Peachtree Hills Ave. NE
  • Rosel Fann Recreation Center, 365 Cleveland Ave. SE

In July, Shirley Clem was granted roughly $30,000 in home repairs.

“I haven’t paid not one red penny. Not one red penny. That’s the beauty of it,” said Clem.

Contractors repaired her electrical system and remodeled her kitchen.

“It would be a tragedy if I would have to leave my beautiful home, and I don’t want to do that, and they would make it possible that I don’t have to do that,” said Clem, in an interview with Atlanta News First on Thursday.

Invest Atlanta is utilizing $22 million dollars of the 2021 Housing Opportunity Fund and $2 million from funds left over from a 2018 effort to finance the repairs.

Allgood said each approved applicant will be assigned a case worker to help them through the repair process.

“It’s hugely important because these are the people that built these communities in the first place. They are the fabric of these communities. And you want them to be able to stay in place,” said Allgood.

Invest Atlanta outlined to quality, an applicants’ income must not exceed 60% AMI, or roughly $49,020 for a 2-person household.

