Mechanicsville baseball field scores big from Atlanta Braves investment

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The baseball field and adjacent space has been rejuvenated at Rosa L. Burney Park in Atlanta’s Mechanicsville neighborhood.

The Atlanta Braves, Truist, Atlanta City Parks & Recreation partnered to revamp the ball field adjacent to Dunbar Elementary, just southwest of Downtown Atlanta. A new batting cage was added next to the third-base line. In addition, dugout benches were added and the scoreboard was redone. Athletes were especially excited about new playing equipment and Braves merchandise that ahs handed out minutes prior to the first pitch of the game between FCA 13U and the FCA Kings.

The same Mechanicsville field was initially invested in by the Atlanta Braves back in the 1990s.

District 4 Council member Jason S. Dozier said, “Last year, the Mechanicsville community experienced a tragic shooting during a softball tournament at the park. The softball field where the shooting occurred was an amenity that had received significant support and investment from the Atlanta Braves Foundation and other philanthropic partners in the 1990s.”

The renovation is only the first stop for the Atlanta Braves’ “Park Projects” initiative. The Braves will announce which metro-area fields are next on the renovation list when plans are finalized.

The Braves held a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the park Thursday.

